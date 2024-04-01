BAFTA Winner John Yorke Advises Malta's Film Industry to Target Global Audience

At a pivotal moment for Malta's burgeoning film sector, BAFTA and Golden Globe award-winning screenwriter John Yorke offers a game-changing perspective. Speaking from London, Yorke underscores the essence of storytelling with a global appeal, urging Malta to leverage its rich historical tapestry and technical prowess for international success.

Advertisment

Charting a New Course

Yorke's advice comes as he prepares to engage with the Malta Producers Association (MPA) during the 'Future Visions' event, emphasizing the need for Malta to narrate its captivating stories to a worldwide audience. Drawing parallels with Ireland's cinematic triumph, Yorke highlights the strategic investment in local talent and infrastructure as key to transcending geographical limitations. His upcoming workshops aim to inspire Maltese filmmakers to explore narratives that resonate universally, tapping into the global market's vast potential.

Malta: A Cinematic Jewel

Advertisment

Malta's film industry, known for its exceptional locations and technical facilities, has predominantly been a backdrop for foreign narratives. Yorke, with a storied career at the BBC and Channel 4, sees this as a pivot point. The island's allure, akin to Hollywood's golden era, coupled with generous filming rebates, positions Malta as an attractive hub for international filmmakers. Yet, Yorke challenges the local industry to venture beyond hosting foreign projects, advocating for the cultivation of homegrown stories that can captivate global audiences.

Empowering Future Storytellers

With an eye on nurturing the next generation, Yorke's involvement in 'Future Visions' marks a critical step towards enriching Malta's narrative capabilities. His insights into the mechanics of successful storytelling, drawn from a distinguished tenure in television and film production, are invaluable. Yorke encourages aspiring screenwriters to relentlessly pursue their craft, emphasizing the importance of resilience and innovation in a competitive landscape. Malta's film sector stands at the threshold of a transformative era, with the potential to craft stories that echo beyond its shores.