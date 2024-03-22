Archbishop Scicluna Spearheads Holy Week, Easter Ceremonies at St John’s Co-Cathedral, Valletta

Marking a spiritually significant period in the Christian calendar, Archbishop Charles Scicluna is set to lead a comprehensive schedule of Holy Week and Easter celebrations at the historic St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta. These events, encompassing Palm Sunday, the Chrism Mass, and the Easter Vigil among others, will be broadcast live across various platforms, offering a unique blend of tradition and modern outreach.

Advertisment

Beginning of Holy Observances

The commencement of Holy Week will see Archbishop Scicluna presiding over the Palm Sunday celebration, an event characterized by the blessing of olive branches and palm fronds, symbolizing Jesus Christ’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. This initial ceremony sets the tone for the successive, deeply reverent observances that invite the faithful to reflect on the passion, death, and resurrection of Christ.

Core Ceremonies and Rituals

Advertisment

One of the week’s highlights, the Chrism Mass, involves the blessing of holy oils used in sacraments, signifying the unity of the church’s ministers. The poignant act of foot-washing during the Solemn Commemoration of the Lord’s Supper reenacts Jesus’s display of humility and service. The series of liturgies culminates in the Easter Vigil, a powerful celebration marking the resurrection of Jesus, during which adults receive the Sacraments of Christian Initiation.

Engagement and Accessibility

In an effort to reach a wider audience, these solemn celebrations will be accessible through live broadcasts on TVM, TVMNews+, RTK103FM, Knisja.mt, and Newsbook.com.mt. This initiative not only facilitates worship for those unable to attend in person but also underscores the church’s adaptation to modern communication methods, ensuring that the sacred observances of Holy Week and Easter are shared far and wide.

The leadership of Archbishop Scicluna in these ceremonies underscores a continuity of faith and tradition, while the broad broadcasting of these events reflects an evolving church that embraces technology to connect with the faithful. As these celebrations unfold, they offer moments of reflection, renewal, and community to believers worldwide, reinforcing the timeless message of Easter.