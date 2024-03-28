Archbishop Scicluna Leads Maundy Thursday Mass, Washes Feet of Foreign Nationals in Malta

Many believers flocked to the Salib tal-Għolja in Siġġiewi on Thursday, walking up the hill in prayer as part of Holy Week celebrations. Nearby, St Nicholas Square shimmered under the glow of fjakkoli (flaming torches), setting a reverent ambiance for the evening. Inside the venerable walls of St John's Co-Cathedral, Archbishop Charles Scicluna led the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, marking a profound commencement to the Easter Triduum in Malta.

Maundy Thursday Observance

In a heartfelt gesture of humility and service, Archbishop Scicluna washed the feet of eight foreigners residing in Malta, originating from South America, Eritrea, the Philippines, Cameroon, Pakistan, Russia, and Ukraine. This act, deeply symbolic of Jesus Christ's washing of his disciples' feet, underscored the universal message of love and service that transcends geographic and cultural boundaries. The ceremony moved beyond mere ritual, touching the hearts of attendees with its powerful message of inclusivity and compassion.

Easter Triduum Celebrations

The Easter Triduum, spanning from Maundy Thursday to Easter Sunday, represents the pinnacle of the liturgical year for Christians, commemorating the passion, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Archbishop Scicluna’s schedule remains packed with spiritual duties, including leading the Liturgy of the Hours and Morning Praise from the Chapel of the Madonna of Manresa within the Archbishop’s Curia in Floriana. The Liturgy of the Passion and Death of Our Lord, featuring the account of the Passion according to St John, the adoration of the cross, and holy communion, is set for Good Friday at 3.30pm, highlighting the solemnity and sacredness of these observances.

Reflection and Renewal

This year's Maundy Thursday celebrations, led by Archbishop Scicluna, not only honored the traditions of the Easter Triduum but also emphasized the enduring themes of humility, service, and love. The washing of the feet, a gesture that transcends time and culture, served as a poignant reminder of the core Christian values. As believers across Malta and the world partake in these solemn ceremonies, they are invited to reflect on the profound implications of these acts, fostering a sense of renewal and commitment to embodying the teachings of Christ in their daily lives.