en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malta

A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024

Today, January 14, 2024, brings a range of emotions as we share news of both joy and sorrow. On the spectrum’s brighter side, we celebrate the arrival of a new life with the birth of a child. Conversely, we commemorate the lives of individuals who have left us, leaving behind legacies and memories that resonate.

New Life: Oliver’s Arrival

In this myriad of emotions, we start with a joyous birth announcement. Laranee Scerri and Nicolo Bencini are proud to introduce their son, Oliver, a new brother to Emma. The family’s joy is palpable, a sparkling beacon in the winter gloom.

In Memoriam: Remembering those who Departed

As we celebrate new life, we also remember those who are no longer with us. John Azzopardi Vella, a former business contributor to The Sunday Times of Malta, passed away at age 85. A pillar of his field, John leaves behind a loving family and a wealth of knowledge shared through his writings.

Also passing peacefully is Raymond Demanuele of Msida, whose funeral is set for January 20. In a touching gesture, donations to Hospice Malta have been requested in lieu of flowers, a testament to Raymond’s philanthropic spirit.

Another significant loss is that of Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, a towering figure in business and philanthropy, who passed away at 81. Known for his chairmanship of the John Laing Group and involvement with various organizations, a service of thanksgiving for his life is scheduled for February 8.

Julie Said from Balzan, who passed at 70, will also be honored in a funeral mass on January 15. The same day sees the funeral of Fr. Noe Schiavone, an Augustinian friar and priest, who passed at 89.

Loving Tributes: Anniversaries of Passing

Today’s announcements also include loving tributes to Ġemma and Michael Callus, Giovanna Cini, Catherine Fenech, Harry R. Formosa, Malou and Peter Lanfranco, Cecil Pace, and Charles Spiteri. These individuals, though no longer with us, continue to be remembered by their families on the anniversaries of their passing. Their memories are cherished, their lives celebrated, and their legacies continue to influence those they left behind.

0
Malta Obituary
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malta

See more
2 hours ago
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
Sandra Ramirez, a 43-year-old Colombian woman, was found fatally stabbed in her rented flat on Saturday morning, a development that has shocked the island of Sliema. Renowned for her upbeat disposition and diligent work ethic, Ramirez was a well-liked employee at Mavenry, a store located within The Point shopping centre in Sliema. Unveiling a Grim
Beloved Colombian Woman Sandra Ramirez Brutally Murdered in Sliema
Mifsud Bonnici Probed for Money Transfers, Raises Concerns of Tax Evasion
7 hours ago
Mifsud Bonnici Probed for Money Transfers, Raises Concerns of Tax Evasion
Malta's Court of Appeal Overturns Drink Driving Conviction citing Police Procedural Error
8 hours ago
Malta's Court of Appeal Overturns Drink Driving Conviction citing Police Procedural Error
Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative: A Strategic Move for Economic Competitiveness
3 hours ago
Malta's Specialist Employee Initiative: A Strategic Move for Economic Competitiveness
The Power of Words: How AI, Loneliness, and Authenticity Defined 2023
7 hours ago
The Power of Words: How AI, Loneliness, and Authenticity Defined 2023
A Cry for Justice: Animal Cruelty Reveals Dark Side of Society
7 hours ago
A Cry for Justice: Animal Cruelty Reveals Dark Side of Society
Latest Headlines
World News
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
1 min
Growing Concerns Over Trump's Potential Misuse of Presidential Powers if Re-elected
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
2 mins
Unfazed by Friendly Loss: Rangers FC's Philippe Clement Looks Ahead
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
3 mins
Four-Star Defensive Lineman Elijah Hills Commits to Wisconsin Badgers for 2024 Season
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
3 mins
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy: Misuse and Misinterpretation
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
4 mins
Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar to Resign Over Intelligence Failures
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
4 mins
The Decline of South Asia's Grand Old Parties: A Tale of the INC and the UNP
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
5 mins
Minority Representation at Stake: Pakistani Christians Challenge Constitutional Provision
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
6 mins
Nigeria's National Population Commission Launches Health Survey in Plateau State
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
6 mins
Unlawful Raid Leads to Suspension of Five Islamabad Police Officers
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
41 mins
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
1 hour
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
3 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
8 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app