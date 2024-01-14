A Tapestry of Life: Social and Personal Announcements for January 14, 2024

Today, January 14, 2024, brings a range of emotions as we share news of both joy and sorrow. On the spectrum’s brighter side, we celebrate the arrival of a new life with the birth of a child. Conversely, we commemorate the lives of individuals who have left us, leaving behind legacies and memories that resonate.

New Life: Oliver’s Arrival

In this myriad of emotions, we start with a joyous birth announcement. Laranee Scerri and Nicolo Bencini are proud to introduce their son, Oliver, a new brother to Emma. The family’s joy is palpable, a sparkling beacon in the winter gloom.

In Memoriam: Remembering those who Departed

As we celebrate new life, we also remember those who are no longer with us. John Azzopardi Vella, a former business contributor to The Sunday Times of Malta, passed away at age 85. A pillar of his field, John leaves behind a loving family and a wealth of knowledge shared through his writings.

Also passing peacefully is Raymond Demanuele of Msida, whose funeral is set for January 20. In a touching gesture, donations to Hospice Malta have been requested in lieu of flowers, a testament to Raymond’s philanthropic spirit.

Another significant loss is that of Sir John Martin Kirby Laing, a towering figure in business and philanthropy, who passed away at 81. Known for his chairmanship of the John Laing Group and involvement with various organizations, a service of thanksgiving for his life is scheduled for February 8.

Julie Said from Balzan, who passed at 70, will also be honored in a funeral mass on January 15. The same day sees the funeral of Fr. Noe Schiavone, an Augustinian friar and priest, who passed at 89.

Loving Tributes: Anniversaries of Passing

Today’s announcements also include loving tributes to Ġemma and Michael Callus, Giovanna Cini, Catherine Fenech, Harry R. Formosa, Malou and Peter Lanfranco, Cecil Pace, and Charles Spiteri. These individuals, though no longer with us, continue to be remembered by their families on the anniversaries of their passing. Their memories are cherished, their lives celebrated, and their legacies continue to influence those they left behind.