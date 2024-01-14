en English
Malta

A Cry for Justice: Animal Cruelty Reveals Dark Side of Society

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:44 am EST
Animal cruelty, a horrifying reality that often lurks behind closed doors, has surfaced as a pressing concern in Malta. Recent incidents involving a horse brutally starved to death, puppies callously abandoned in the cold, and the poisoning of dogs at a local park have shone a spotlight on the widespread neglect and abuse animals endure – a reflection of the deep-seated, historical view of animals as mere resources.

A Culture of Cruelty

The treatment of animals has recently come under scrutiny, with research indicating a significant correlation between how individuals treat animals and their behavior towards humans. Many violent offenders, it has been noted, began their journey into violence with acts of cruelty towards animals. The recent incidents in Malta underscore this issue in a disturbing manner. One such incident involved a horse dying from starvation – a death so horrific that its stomach was found filled with stones, glass, and wood.

A Call to Action

Despite the shocking nature of these incidents, the lack of enforcement of animal protection laws and the need for better education on proper animal care persist as significant problems. There is an urgent call for stronger laws, stricter enforcement, as well as increased awareness about the humane treatment of animals. Advocating for these changes is essential to prevent further suffering and foster a society that values all living beings.

Standing Up for the Voiceless

In an unrelated yet similarly disturbing incident, Texarkana police have sought help in finding two individuals who threw a dog over the North State Line/I-30 overpass on January 5. The dog, named ‘Miracle’, survived the fall with a broken leg, bruised lungs, and other injuries. The Cass County Vet Clinic performed surgery on her, and the Atlanta, Texas Area Spay/Neuter Project is caring for her. This incident, like those in Malta, underscores the urgent need for stronger laws and enforcement to curb animal cruelty.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

