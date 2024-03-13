1995 Um El Faroud Explosion Inquiry Reveals Dockyards Management Fault, Not Government

A bizarre debate over the nature and findings of an inquiry into the 1995 Um El Faroud explosion was sparked by Prime Minister Robert Abela's recent comments. He contrasted this incident with a current case, claiming no public inquiry had been conducted then, and inaccurately stated the government was held responsible, igniting a fact-check frenzy.

Advertisment

Chronology of the Inquiry

On the night of February 3, 1995, a devastating explosion aboard the Libyan tanker Um El Faroud killed nine dockyard workers, propelling the nation into mourning and immediate investigative action. The inquiry, led by magistrate Noel Cuschieri, was not a public inquiry under the Inquiries Act but rather an administrative one under the Merchant Shipping Act. This distinction has led to confusion, particularly in the context of Prime Minister Abela's recent statements. Despite not being a public inquiry, the proceedings were not entirely closed, with victims' families and reporters granted access, unlike typical administrative inquiries.

Distinguishing Between Inquiry Types

Advertisment

The inquiry's nature has been a point of contention. It was conducted under the Merchant Shipping Act, making it an administrative investigation, yet it allowed for some level of public engagement, which is atypical for such inquiries. This hybrid approach led to some confusion over its classification. The inquiry ultimately integrated the roles of a magisterial and maritime inquiry, focusing on both the incident's causes and the liabilities, which is unusual since public inquiries typically don't assign criminal responsibility.

Findings and Misinterpretations

The inquiry concluded within a year, pinpointing the primary responsibility for the explosion on the drydocks' management and identifying four workers for manslaughter charges. This contradicts Prime Minister Abela's recent claims, highlighting the need for clarity on historical events and their legal proceedings. The confusion surrounding the inquiry's nature and findings underscores the complexities of administrative versus public inquiries and the importance of accurate historical record-keeping.

This episode not only revisits a painful chapter in Malta's industrial history but also serves as a reminder of the intricacies involved in legal and administrative processes following such tragedies. The distinction between public and administrative inquiries plays a crucial role in how incidents are investigated, understood, and remembered, demonstrating the importance of precision in public discourse.