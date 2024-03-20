Żurrieq Incident: Father Points Gun at Partner in Front of Daughters, Denied Bail

In a harrowing incident that has sparked widespread concern, a 34-year-old man from Żurrieq was charged with pointing a gun at his partner while their two young daughters witnessed the terrifying scene. The court was informed that the event led to the two-year-old being 'terrified' and the five-year-old vomiting from fear. The accused pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including threatening the victim, illegal possession of a firearm, and failing to provide a necessary car seat for his child. Despite this, the magistrate imposed a ban on revealing the accused's identity to protect the victims.

Advertisment

Details of the Disturbing Incident

Police Inspector Sherona Buhagiar detailed the circumstances leading to the man's arrest. The confrontation occurred when the victim went to pick up her two-year-old daughter, and the accused unexpectedly appeared, brandishing a pistol at her in the presence of their children. The court also heard of previous instances of domestic violence, with the accused having made threats against the victim's life. The situation escalated further when it was revealed that the accused had suicidal tendencies, underscoring the gravity of the threat he posed to both himself and others.

Bail Denied Amidst Safety Concerns

Advertisment

The accused's father offered to supervise him, acting as a guarantor, but the court denied bail, citing the severe nature of the accusations and the potential risk to the victim and her children. The decision was reinforced by the accused's history of violence and mental health issues. Additionally, the court issued a protection order for the victim, emphasizing the need to prioritize her safety and that of her children.

Broader Implications

This case has brought to the forefront the critical issue of domestic violence and the importance of ensuring the safety of victims. It highlights the challenges faced in balancing the rights of the accused with the need to protect those at risk of harm. As the community grapples with the aftermath of this incident, there are calls for increased support for victims of domestic violence and a reevaluation of legal measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.