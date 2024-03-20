Ħondoq ir-Rummien and Other Gozo Sites Granted Special Conservation Status by Malta Government

Following years of advocacy and environmental concerns, Ħondoq ir-Rummien, a cherished natural area near Qala in Gozo, has been officially designated as a Special Area of Conservation, together with Qortin ta’ Ispou, il-Ġebla tal-Ħnejja, and Ġebla tal-Fessej. This historic decision, announced by the Environment and Gozo Ministers in concert with the Environment Authority (ERA), marks a significant stride towards safeguarding Malta's invaluable natural heritage.

Legal Protection and Conservation Efforts

The designation of these sites as Special Areas of Conservation by the ERA signifies a legal commitment to protect their rich biodiversity and ecological significance. Environment Minister Miriam Dalli highlighted the importance of this move, stating that it places Ħondoq ir-Rummien among the territories receiving the highest level of environmental protection under Maltese law. The announcement follows a pivotal moment last year when an appeals court upheld a decision to reject a proposed development project in the area, emphasizing the community and government’s dedication to preserving Gozo's natural landscapes.

Expansion of Protected Land

In her statement, Minister Dalli announced the addition of approximately 850,000 square meters to Malta’s portfolio of protected areas, an expanse greater than the size of Valletta and equivalent to about 120 football fields. This expansion increases the total protected land in Malta to around 30%, a testament to the country's commitment to environmental preservation. ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca confirmed that conservation plans for each site would be developed, outlining the strategies to maintain and enhance their ecological integrity.

Community and Environmental Impact

The designation of Ħondoq ir-Rummien and the other sites as Special Areas of Conservation is more than a legal formality; it is a reflection of the Maltese community's values and its determination to protect the natural environment for future generations. The decision underscores the importance of sustainable development and the need to balance economic interests with environmental stewardship. As conservation plans take shape, the involvement of local communities and stakeholders will be crucial in ensuring the long-term success of these protected areas.

This significant milestone in Malta's environmental policy not only preserves the natural beauty and biodiversity of Gozo but also serves as a model for conservation efforts worldwide. By officially recognizing and protecting these areas, Malta demonstrates its leadership in environmental conservation and its commitment to a sustainable future.