Ħamrun Motorist Acquitted in 2017 Traffic Death, Court Blames Motorcyclist

Benjamin Schembri, a 27-year-old driver from Ħamrun, was acquitted of involuntary homicide charges in a court ruling that found motorcyclist Paul Fenech responsible for a fatal accident in 2017. The tragic incident, which resulted in Fenech's death, occurred on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, involving Schembri's BMW and Fenech's Honda motorcycle, along with a Citroen C3 driven by a 60-year-old woman. Despite facing charges of negligence, dangerous driving, and excessive speed, Schembri was cleared of all allegations based on eyewitness accounts and evidence presented in court.