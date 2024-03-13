Benjamin Schembri, a 27-year-old driver from Ħamrun, was acquitted of involuntary homicide charges in a court ruling that found motorcyclist Paul Fenech responsible for a fatal accident in 2017. The tragic incident, which resulted in Fenech's death, occurred on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, involving Schembri's BMW and Fenech's Honda motorcycle, along with a Citroen C3 driven by a 60-year-old woman. Despite facing charges of negligence, dangerous driving, and excessive speed, Schembri was cleared of all allegations based on eyewitness accounts and evidence presented in court.
Ħamrun Motorist Acquitted in 2017 Traffic Death, Court Blames Motorcyclist
Benjamin Schembri, 27, from Ħamrun, was acquitted in a fatal 2017 accident, with the court blaming the deceased motorcyclist, Paul Fenech.
New Update