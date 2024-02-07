Maldivian Economy Expands Amid Financial Concerns: IMF Report

In a recently conducted assessment, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has highlighted the robust post-pandemic growth of the Maldivian economy, which expanded by 13.9% in 2022. Tourism, a key driver of the nation's economy, significantly contributed to this expansion. Despite this positive trajectory, with growth forecasted at 4.4% in 2023 and 5.2% in 2024, the Maldives faces serious financial concerns.

High Debt Distress and Economic Vulnerabilities

The IMF warns that without substantial policy changes, the Maldives is projected to continue grappling with high fiscal deficits and public debt. The country is considered at high risk of external and overall debt distress. The current account deficit, under pressure from elevated fuel prices and strong import demands, is also expected to remain vast.

The Call for Policy Adjustments

The IMF has emphasized the need for stringent fiscal consolidation, tighter monetary, and macro-prudential policies to mitigate vulnerabilities and restore public finance and debt sustainability. President Mohamed Muizzu has acknowledged these pressing issues, stating his government's commitment to adopting reform policies to strengthen the country's financial health.

Climate Change Threats and Diplomatic Negotiations

Adding to the economic challenges, the Maldives confronts severe threats from climate change, including the economic implications of floods and rising sea levels. The IMF has underscored the necessity of strengthening institutions and efforts for climate adaptation and mitigation. In addition, President Muizzu has announced that the government will not renew agreements allowing foreign nations to measure and map the Maldivian oceans and coastlines. Diplomatic negotiations for the phased withdrawal of Indian troops in 2024 are underway, a key campaign issue for Muizzu's party.