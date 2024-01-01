President Muizzu’s New Year Message: Maldives Committed to Global Collaboration

On the dawn of the new year, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives delivered a powerful message of unity and collaboration. In a series of communications, he extended New Year greetings to heads of states and leaders of multilateral organizations, representing the Maldivian government and its people.

The Message of Unity

President Muizzu shared his warm greetings and best wishes for prosperity, joy, and success with the leaders, governments, and citizens of friendly nations. His messages radiated optimism, with the expectation that the new year would usher in strengthened ties and increased cooperation between the Maldives and other countries. This spirit of unity and collaboration is expected to deepen the ties that bind the Maldives to the global community.

Dedication to Multilateral Organizations

Beyond national leaders, President Muizzu reached out to the heads of several multilateral organizations, including the United Nations, the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC), and the Commonwealth. He reiterated the Maldives’ commitment to working alongside these organizations to address global challenges and promote overall well-being across nations. The message underscores the Maldives’ willingness to play an active role in these organizations and contribute to a global dialogue on major issues.

National Initiatives

In addition to his global outreach, President Muizzu has been active on the domestic front. He recently declared the transfer of municipal services in Hulhumale’ to the Male’ City Council. This significant step towards greater autonomy for the Male’ City Council materializes one of his electoral promises and demonstrates his commitment to local governance. In the face of severe flooding caused by torrential rain, President Muizzu ordered soldiers to assist in alleviating the difficulties faced by people in Male and across the atolls. His quick response and engagement with local issues reflect a leader who is both globally minded and locally engaged.