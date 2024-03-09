President Muizzu Announces Lhos alafushi's Inclusion in Kurendhoo's Jurisdiction for Economic Expansion

On March 9, 2024, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu met with officials from Lh. Kurendhoo, unveiling plans to incorporate the uninhabited island of Lhos alafushi into Kurendhoo's jurisdiction. This strategic move aims to address Kurendhoo's land scarcity and propel economic development, marking a significant shift in the island's developmental trajectory.

Historically, Lhos alafushi was entangled in agreements that hindered its utilization for community advancement. Notably, an agreement with India's Tata Group, signed during former President Mohamed Nasheed's tenure, eventually led to a legal dispute and a substantial arbitration claim.

President Muizzu's recent announcement signals a departure from past controversies, emphasizing the resolution of old agreements and a clear path towards integrating Lhos alafushi with Kurendhoo. This initiative is seen as pivotal for the island's future, addressing pressing needs for additional land and fostering economic growth.

Challenges and Resolutions

The journey to integrate Lhos alafushi within Kurendhoo's jurisdiction is fraught with challenges, including legal hurdles from previous agreements and the need for careful planning to mitigate risks to the state.

The President's commitment to navigating these complexities showcases a dedicated effort to enhance Kurendhoo's infrastructure and living conditions. The resolution of the Tata arbitration case and the subsequent strategic decisions underscore a significant turning point in maximizing Lhos alafushi's potential for the benefit of Kurendhoo's inhabitants.