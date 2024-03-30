President Muizzu Announces Historic Ramadan Closure, Encourages Worship in Maldives

On a significant day marked by religious observance and national policy, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu called upon the Maldivian populace to devoutly engage in the last 10 days of Ramadan, emphasizing prayer and worship. During a televised episode of 'Raeesge Javaab' on March 30, 2024, he announced the unprecedented decision to close government offices during this holy period, a first in the Maldives' 897-year Islamic history. This move, aimed at facilitating night worship and alleviating the morning work burden, underscores the government's commitment to religious observance and public welfare.

Unprecedented Decision for Worship

President Muizzu's directive to shut down government operations for the last 10 days of Ramadan 2024 marks a historic moment for the Maldives. By easing the daily demands on its citizens, the government hopes to encourage a deeper spiritual engagement during these sacred days. This decision not only highlights the administration's respect for religious practices but also sets a new precedent in the nation's approach to observing significant Islamic rituals.

Support for Essential Workers and Market Stability

Understanding the potential challenges this closure might pose, President Muizzu announced additional measures to support the community during this period. Essential government employees, who will continue to work to ensure public safety and welfare, are to receive a special allowance as recognition of their service. Moreover, the government has implemented initiatives to control food prices, distribute Ramadan essentials like flour and rice, and offer utility bill discounts, aiming to alleviate financial stress and ensure market stability during the holy month.

Broader Initiatives for National Welfare

These Ramadan 2024 initiatives are part of a broader effort by President Muizzu's administration to enhance national welfare and food security. A recent MoU signed with the China Harbor Engineering Company Limited to establish an Agriculture Economic Zone (AEZ) in the Maldives is a testament to this commitment. This project, aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and ensuring food security, includes land reclamation, infrastructure development, and the establishment of training centers, highlighting the government's proactive approach to sustainable development and self-sufficiency.

This historic decision by President Muizzu not only fosters a conducive environment for spiritual reflection and worship but also reflects a comprehensive approach to governance that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens, both spiritually and materially. As Maldivians embark on this unique observance of Ramadan, the implications of these initiatives are likely to resonate well beyond the holy month, potentially setting new standards for public policy and community support in the years to come.