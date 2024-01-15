en English
Maldives

Nova Maldives: A Luxurious Retreat Embracing Simplicity after £12M Revamp

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Nova Maldives: A Luxurious Retreat Embracing Simplicity after £12M Revamp

The Nova Maldives resort, nestled in the South Ari Atoll, has opened its doors after an impactful £12 million revamp, offering luxury that is both simple and sophisticated. The small island, one of the Maldives’ smallest, measuring only 358 by 179 meters, is a 30-minute seaplane journey from Mal. The resort is hemmed by a vibrant house reef, providing a mesmerizing underwater world for the guests.

Rejuvenating Accommodations

The resort houses 76 villas, 26 of which are perched above the water, while the rest are beachside. These accommodations are meticulously designed to reflect the azure of the ocean. In-room amenities include silent air-conditioning and ocean-view showers, adding a touch of indulgence to the minimalist design. Some villas come with private pools and Jacuzzis, offering direct ocean access to snorkeling enthusiasts.

Scintillating Gastronomic Experiences

Nova Maldives also boasts three restaurants and bar areas, the jewel of which is the overwater teppanyaki restaurant, Mizu. For an additional fee, guests can learn the art of Maldivian cuisine in a cooking class guided by head chef Sanjeet Gopee. The resort also provides intimate beachside dinners under the stars, complete with a heart etched in the sand, for a romantic culinary experience.

Exploring Marine Life and Local Culture

Wildlife encounters are a significant part of the Nova Maldives experience. Guests can anticipate sightings of mantas, whale sharks, and dolphins in the nearby waters. The resort offers the unique opportunity to jet ski to a deserted sandbank for a private sunset viewing, making it an unforgettable experience.

Cultural immersion is also a cornerstone of the resort’s philosophy. The weekly ‘Holhuashi’ event introduces guests to local traditions, storytelling, and traditional snacks under the native banyan tree. This commitment to local culture makes Nova Maldives more than just a resort; it becomes a gateway to the rich Maldivian heritage.

Travel packages to Nova Maldives, including a seven-night full-board stay and flights from London Heathrow to Mal, start from £2,238 per person, with villas priced from £467 per night, making it an accessible luxury for those seeking a serene retreat.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

Maldives

