en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Maldives

MNDF’s Highest-Ranked Enlisted Officer, Ahmed Abdulla, Retires After 31 Years of Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:11 pm EST
MNDF’s Highest-Ranked Enlisted Officer, Ahmed Abdulla, Retires After 31 Years of Service

Command Sergeant Major Ahmed Abdulla, the esteemed Sergeant Major of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), waved farewell to his illustrious military career on December 31, 2023. Abdulla, who held the apex rank among enlisted officers, retired after an impressive 31-year service, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, education, and leadership.

Three Decades of Service

Abdulla’s military journey began on May 11, 1992, when he enlisted in the MNDF. Over the course of his robust career, he undertook a multitude of training courses that shaped him into a multifaceted military leader. He completed an electrical engineering program in India and special taskforce training in his homeland, the Maldives. His quest for knowledge extended to courses for drill and physical instructors, balance mental, and NCO advanced training. This diverse training portfolio not only enriched his military acumen but also positioned him as a versatile asset to the MNDF.

Academic Accomplishments and International Representation

Abdulla’s commitment to intellectual growth was further evidenced by his pursuit of a post-graduate diploma in strategic management. This academic achievement added a strategic flair to his military prowess, enabling him to make informed decisions that impacted the MNDF positively. Beyond his national service, Abdulla also represented the MNDF at various international symposiums and conferences, fostering global military relationships and sharing invaluable insights.

Final Appointment and Retirement

Prior to his retirement, Abdulla held a significant appointment as a representative at the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition Center. This role underlined his commitment to global peace and security, showcasing his expertise on an international platform. As he concluded his service, the MNDF recognized him as an exemplary senior enlisted leader who served in multiple military fields and held weighty appointments. His retirement was honored as a celebration of a career marked by steadfast service, relentless pursuit of knowledge, and unwavering dedication to his nation’s defense.

0
Maldives Military
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat

By BNN Correspondents

MNDF Rescues 19 from Sinking Speedboat, Second Maritime Rescue in a Week

By BNN Correspondents

Maldives Embarks on Economic Diversification with New State-Owned Enterprise

By BNN Correspondents

Cargo Boat 'South Line' Meets Maritime Mishap, Leading to MVR 10 Million Loss

By BNN Correspondents

Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Ove ...
@Health · 7 hours
Maldives Fulfills Electoral Pledge with Free Medical Check-ups for Ove ...
heart comment 0
Significant Flooding in Male’ City: A Test of Resilience and Response

By BNN Correspondents

Significant Flooding in Male' City: A Test of Resilience and Response
Maldivian President Rings in 2024 with Vision for National Development

By BNN Correspondents

Maldivian President Rings in 2024 with Vision for National Development
President Muizzu’s New Year Message: Maldives Committed to Global Collaboration

By BNN Correspondents

President Muizzu's New Year Message: Maldives Committed to Global Collaboration
Iruvai Monsoon’s Fury: 11 Homes Uninhabitable in K. Guraidhoo

By BNN Correspondents

Iruvai Monsoon's Fury: 11 Homes Uninhabitable in K. Guraidhoo
Latest Headlines
World News
New York Triumphs in PWHL Opener, Reflecting Rising Interest in Women's Hockey
14 seconds
New York Triumphs in PWHL Opener, Reflecting Rising Interest in Women's Hockey
Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket
34 seconds
Steve Waugh Calls for Intervention to Save Test Cricket
Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study
2 mins
Eye Examination Adherence Among Diabetic Patients: A Saudi Arabian Study
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
9 mins
Vietnam's Football Prodigy Pham Tuan Hai Set to Shine at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
9 mins
Newborns May Have Conscious Experiences from Birth, Suggests Study
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
12 mins
Baker Institute Researchers Make Groundbreaking Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Treatment
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
14 mins
Botswana Proposes State-Funded Political Party Financing
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
14 mins
The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
15 mins
Bride-to-be's Weight Loss Injection Ordeal: A Stark Warning Against Online Drug Purchase
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
3 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
3 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
4 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
4 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app