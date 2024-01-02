MNDF’s Highest-Ranked Enlisted Officer, Ahmed Abdulla, Retires After 31 Years of Service

Command Sergeant Major Ahmed Abdulla, the esteemed Sergeant Major of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), waved farewell to his illustrious military career on December 31, 2023. Abdulla, who held the apex rank among enlisted officers, retired after an impressive 31-year service, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, education, and leadership.

Three Decades of Service

Abdulla’s military journey began on May 11, 1992, when he enlisted in the MNDF. Over the course of his robust career, he undertook a multitude of training courses that shaped him into a multifaceted military leader. He completed an electrical engineering program in India and special taskforce training in his homeland, the Maldives. His quest for knowledge extended to courses for drill and physical instructors, balance mental, and NCO advanced training. This diverse training portfolio not only enriched his military acumen but also positioned him as a versatile asset to the MNDF.

Academic Accomplishments and International Representation

Abdulla’s commitment to intellectual growth was further evidenced by his pursuit of a post-graduate diploma in strategic management. This academic achievement added a strategic flair to his military prowess, enabling him to make informed decisions that impacted the MNDF positively. Beyond his national service, Abdulla also represented the MNDF at various international symposiums and conferences, fostering global military relationships and sharing invaluable insights.

Final Appointment and Retirement

Prior to his retirement, Abdulla held a significant appointment as a representative at the Islamic Military Counter-Terrorism Coalition Center. This role underlined his commitment to global peace and security, showcasing his expertise on an international platform. As he concluded his service, the MNDF recognized him as an exemplary senior enlisted leader who served in multiple military fields and held weighty appointments. His retirement was honored as a celebration of a career marked by steadfast service, relentless pursuit of knowledge, and unwavering dedication to his nation’s defense.