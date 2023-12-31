en English
Maldives

Male’ City Plans Infrastructure Redevelopment After Flooding

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:33 pm EST
In the wake of extensive flooding resulting from torrential rains on December 31, 2023, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu of Male’ City has identified a need for significant infrastructure redevelopment. While visiting the flood-affected homes, the President recognised the limitations of the existing stormwater system, which although operational, proved ineffective against such severe flooding.

Upgrading the Stormwater Drainage System

President Muizzu unveiled plans for an upgraded stormwater drainage system, outlining the introduction of wider pipes and a stronger pumping mechanism as the solution for preventing future flood damage. This infrastructure overhaul is intended to protect homes, properties, and businesses from the devastating impacts of severe weather events. The move is a strategic response to climate change and its increasingly unpredictable and extreme weather patterns.

Improving Disaster Management and Emergency Relief

Further to this, the president’s administration plans to enhance the city’s emergency relief capacity and overall disaster management system. This will involve the provision of immediate relief in emergencies, necessary assistance, supplies, and temporary shelter for affected households. These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to improve infrastructure and disaster response not only in Male’ City but across other islands as well.

Assistance for Flood Victims

In the immediate aftermath of the flooding, President Muizzu confirmed that authorities are actively assisting those affected. The extent of the devastation has underscored the urgency of the proposed infrastructure improvements and the need for strengthened disaster management systems. The President’s address has offered hope to the flood-stricken citizens of Male’ City, promising a more resilient future.

Maldives Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

