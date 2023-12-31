Maldivian President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu Visits Flood-Affected Homes in Male’ City

On the final day of 2023, the Maldives’ capital, Male’ City, was inundated by severe flooding caused by relentless torrential rains. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported over 100 homes in the city were affected, with the deluge also forcing the cancellation of flights at Velana International Airport.

President’s Visit to the Flood-Hit City

President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, accompanied by Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Local Government Minister Adam Shareef Umar, Defense Minister Ghassan Maumoon, Acting Mayor Ahmed Nareesh, and NDMA officials, made a personal visit to the flood-stricken homes. The purpose was to assess the situation firsthand and extend immediate support to the affected residents. The President’s visit demonstrated a strong commitment to understanding the plight of the residents and taking prompt action to mitigate their suffering.

A City Paralyzed by Torrential Rains

The city’s infrastructure, particularly its roads, was considerably disrupted, leading to a halt in daily life. The Sinamale’ Bridge and the Hulhumale’ Highway, two primary routes in the city, were submerged, prompting the police to issue a road safety alert. Soldiers were dispatched to dewater streets and place sandbags around building entrances to prevent further water intrusion.

Weather Warnings and Future Precautions

The Maldives Meteorological Service had issued an orange alert, later downgraded to a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain and strong winds. The inclement weather was attributed to the onset of the Northeast Monsoon, colloquially known as the Iruvai Monsoon, and a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea. The authorities emphasized the need for community awareness and preparedness during similar adverse weather conditions, along with responsible waste disposal and drainage maintenance to prevent future flooding scenarios.

