Maldives Collects Over MVR 1.5 Million in Zakat al-Fitr in Just 10 Days of Ramadan 2024

As the holy month of Ramadan progresses, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs in Male' City has witnessed an overwhelming response from the community, with a collection of MVR 1,599,113 in Zakat al-Fitr within the first 10 days. This significant act of worship, mandatory for every Muslim, reflects the community's commitment to supporting the less fortunate.

Unprecedented Generosity

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs detailed the contributions received from various types of rice and flour, highlighting the diverse ways in which the community has fulfilled their Zakat al-Fitr obligations. Contributions included MVR 273,108 from normal rice, MVR 364,560 from normal basmati rice, and significant amounts from high-quality basmati and premium quality basmati rice, among others. In total, 38,681 individuals have so far participated in this year's Zakat al-Fitr, showcasing an exceptional level of generosity.

Continuing the Tradition of Giving

The collection of Zakat al-Fitr is a tradition that strengthens communal bonds and supports those in need. The Islamic Ministry's initiative to set up a dedicated collection point and offer online payment options has facilitated the participation of a larger segment of the community. This move not only ensures convenience but also broadens the impact of Zakat al-Fitr on society.

The Impact of Zakat al-Fitr

Zakat al-Fitr plays a crucial role in alleviating poverty, reducing inequality, and fostering a sense of solidarity within the Muslim community. By fulfilling this obligation, individuals contribute towards the well-being of their community, ensuring that the needy can also celebrate Eid al-Fitr with joy and dignity. The collection will continue until April 6, allowing more individuals to participate in this noble cause.

This remarkable collection underlines the spirit of Ramadan and the importance of Zakat al-Fitr in promoting social welfare and cohesion. As the collection period extends, it is anticipated that the contributions will further increase, amplifying the positive impact on society. The Ministry of Islamic Affairs' efforts in facilitating these contributions highlight the community's collective commitment to upholding the principles of Islam and supporting those in need.