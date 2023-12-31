en English
Maldives

Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Operations at Velana International Airport, Maldives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 4:01 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:21 am EST
Heavy Rainfall Disrupts Operations at Velana International Airport, Maldives

Velana International Airport, located in Hulhule’, Maldives, is currently grappling with massive disruption as a result of heavy rainfall causing extensive flooding in the region. The Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL), the entity responsible for operating the airport, has promptly issued an advisory to travelers, cautioning them about potential flight disruptions due to the adverse weather conditions.

(Read Also: Bullet Found in Luggage at Maldivian Airport: No Arrests Made)

Impact on Surrounding Areas

The flooding has not only impacted the airport but also extended its reach to nearby areas including Male’ and Hulhumale’. The low-lying geography of the Maldives, an island nation known for its beautiful beaches and resorts, has amplified the impact of the heavy rainfall, causing widespread flooding and disruption.

MACL’s Response to the Situation

In a statement, MACL’s Corporation Communications Manager, Shamman Shakir, acknowledged that flight schedules have been affected due to low visibility conditions brought on by the persistent rainfall. However, Shakir emphasized that MACL is doing everything within its capacity to minimize these delays and continue providing services with as little interruption as possible.

(Read Also: Historic Approval of Presidential Cabinet Amidst Political Unrest)

Role of Unfavorable Weather Patterns

The Maldives Meteorological Service has identified a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea as the primary cause of the current weather conditions. This meteorological disturbance is driving the heavy rainfall, leading to the flooding that has disrupted normal life and operations in the region. The warning remains in place, and efforts to manage the situation are ongoing as the region braces itself to withstand the impact of the relentless rainfall.

