Hanimaadhoo Airport Expansion: Boosting Tourism and Connectivity in the Maldives

Maldives' Hanimaadhoo Airport is currently undergoing a significant expansion project, a key component of which includes the extension of its runway. This ambitious initiative, valued at USD 136.6 million, is geared towards accommodating larger aircraft and enhancing the airport's capacity to facilitate international flights. The project is part of the government's strategic plan to propel tourism and improve the connectivity of the northern region of the Maldives.

Runway Expansion and Improved Connectivity

The completion of a 1,200m segment of the new runway has recently been announced by the Regional Airports Company Limited (RACL). Expected to be fully operational as of January 28, the extended runway will significantly increase the airport's passenger handling capacity. The expansion project, funded by loan assistance from the EXIM Bank of India, is progressing in three phases, with efforts concentrated on different segments of the runway. This development is set to reach a significant milestone by March.

Boosting Tourism and Regional Economy

Upon completion in 2024, the extended runway will facilitate direct international flights to the north of the Maldives. This crucial enhancement is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy, particularly in the tourism sector. The introduction of an additional 9,000 tourism beds in the area will undoubtedly bolster regional tourism and the economy. Flights to India from Hanimaadhoo International Airport are anticipated to commence soon, further enhancing the region's connectivity.

Upgrading Airport Facilities

Alongside the runway extension, the airport's facilities are also being upgraded in preparation for the anticipated increase in passenger traffic. These comprehensive infrastructure and operational upgrades will ensure that Hanimaadhoo Airport can efficiently accommodate larger aircraft and an increased passenger capacity.

The expansion of Hanimaadhoo Airport is a strategic move by the Maldivian government to decentralize tourism beyond the capital and its surrounding areas. This initiative is aimed at promoting more equitable economic growth across the country, thereby ensuring that the benefits of increased tourism are shared more widely within the Maldivian community.