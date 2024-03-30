Aishath Reesh Naseem Triumphs in Haa Alifu Atoll's Prestigious Quran Competition 1445

Aishath Reesh Naseem has been crowned HA. Atoll's 'Enme Aligadha Thari' in the Dhi Foundation's annual Quran competition, a notable event that spotlights the region's profound commitment to Islamic culture and the art of Quranic recitation. The award ceremony, held on March 30, 2024, at HA. Dhidhdhoo, saw Economic Minister Mohamed Saeed presenting the top honors, with Naseem beating out fierce competitors to take the coveted first place.

Unwavering Dedication and a Journey to Success

Reesh's journey to the pinnacle of the Haa Alifu Atoll's Quranic recitation scene was marked by her persistent dedication and love for the Quran. Starting from a young age, she has honed her skills through participation in various competitions. Notably, her progress through the ranks in the annual 'Haa Alifu Atoll Emme Aligadha Thari' competition itself—seventh in 1443, sixth in 1444, and finally first in 1445—demonstrates her growing mastery and commitment. Her participation in national competitions further underscores her dedication to the art of Quranic recitation.

Competition Highlights and Organizational Vision

The 'Haa Alifu Atoll Emme Aligadha Thari 1445 Quran Competition' began with 20 contestants, narrowing down to five finalists for the grand finale. Competitors were evaluated on their recitation skills, both from the book and by heart, alongside their knowledge of Tajwid and Islamic history. Organized by the Middle Sports Club and HA. Atoll Council, the competition aims to foster a love for the Quran, revive the art of recitation according to Tajwid, and encourage Quran memorization among the atoll's inhabitants.

Implications for the Future

Naseem's victory not only personalizes the triumph of dedication and skill but also symbolizes the broader objectives of the competition—encouraging Quranic learning and appreciation within the community. As the HA. Atoll and its residents celebrate this achievement, the success of the event paves the way for future competitions, hoping to inspire more individuals to engage deeply with their faith through the art of Quranic recitation.