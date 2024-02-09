Malaysia's Top Court Strikes Down 16 Islamic Laws as Unconstitutional

In a landmark decision that could reshape Malaysia's legal landscape, the nation's top court ruled that 16 Islamic laws in the northeastern state of Kelantan are unconstitutional. The Federal Court, by an 8-1 majority, asserted that the Kelantan state government had overstepped its authority by enacting these laws, as they were already covered under civil law and fell within the jurisdiction of the federal parliament.

Advertisment

A Legal Labyrinth: Federal and State Powers

The 16 laws, enacted between 2015 and 2017, addressed various offenses, including sodomy, sexual harassment, incest, intoxication, and defiling or destroying a place of worship. The Federal Court determined that the state had encroached on federal powers, thereby rendering these laws void and invalid.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, who assumed office late last year, downplayed the ruling's potential impact on Shariah laws nationwide. He emphasized that the core issue revolved around state jurisdiction and urged against politicizing the matter.

Advertisment

Conservative Critics and Fears of Unraveling

The decision has drawn criticism from conservative Muslim groups, who fear it might undermine religious courts across the predominantly Muslim nation. The Pan-Malaysian Islamic Party (PAS), which governs Kelantan and favors tough Islamic legal norms, expressed concerns about the potential implications of the ruling on Shariah laws in other states.

Despite these concerns, the ruling is seen as a significant step towards clarifying the boundaries between federal and state powers in Malaysia's dual-track legal system. Some legal experts believe that this decision will help ensure consistency and coherence in the interpretation and application of laws.

Advertisment

A Global Mosaic: Other Noteworthy Developments

As Malaysia grapples with this legal milestone, other news stories from around the world are making headlines:

United States: President Joe Biden has appointed Willie Phillips as the new chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

President Joe Biden has appointed Willie Phillips as the new chair of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Pakistan: Independent candidates linked to the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan have secured a majority of seats in the national elections, according to early results.

Independent candidates linked to the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan have secured a majority of seats in the national elections, according to early results. Japan: The nation is mourning the loss of Seiji Ozawa, a renowned orchestra conductor who passed away from heart failure at the age of 88.

The nation is mourning the loss of Seiji Ozawa, a renowned orchestra conductor who passed away from heart failure at the age of 88. North Korea: South Korea's intelligence agency has reported poor working conditions for North Korean workers abroad, leading to various incidents and accidents. Additionally, unusual protests and unrest among North Korean workers in China have been linked to a military trading company.

South Korea's intelligence agency has reported poor working conditions for North Korean workers abroad, leading to various incidents and accidents. Additionally, unusual protests and unrest among North Korean workers in China have been linked to a military trading company. Western Investment Banks in Asia: Amid economic and market challenges in China, job cuts are expected at Western investment banks. However, brighter prospects may emerge in Japan and India.

Amid economic and market challenges in China, job cuts are expected at Western investment banks. However, brighter prospects may emerge in Japan and India. Poland: Farmers have initiated a month-long general strike, blocking roads domestically and at border crossings with Ukraine, in protest against European Union policies. The strike has led to calls for the EU Commissioner for Agriculture to resign.

As these events unfold, they weave a intricate tapestry of human stories, struggles, and triumphs, painting a vivid portrait of our ever-changing world.