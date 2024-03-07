Malaysian PM Anwar Stresses Unity with Australia for Global Fair Play Amid Gaza Silence

In a significant lecture at the Australian National University (ANU), Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim called for a united front between Malaysia and Australia to champion the sanctity of international law and address the selective application of the global rules-based order. Emphasizing the critical role both nations play in the Asia Pacific region, Anwar highlighted the stark contrast in international responses to crises, notably the West's silence on Gaza compared to its vocal opposition to Russia's actions in Ukraine.

Championing Consistency in International Law

Anwar underscored the importance of adhering to universally recognized sources of international law, such as the UN Charter and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, to maintain order in inter-state interactions. He lamented the ongoing tragedy in the Gaza Strip as a blatant example of the self-serving nature of the purportedly rules-based order, criticizing the West's selective outrage and inaction.

Striving for Peaceful Coexistence

The Prime Minister stressed the need for countries to work towards a more peaceful and economically vibrant region, warning against the folly of ignoring the inconsistencies in the application of international principles, rules, and norms. He called for a collective effort to build resilient regional institutions capable of adapting to power shifts, thereby ensuring every nation's autonomy and rightful place in the global community.

Malaysia and Australia's Pivotal Roles

Anwar highlighted the aligned ultimate aims of Malaysia and Australia in promoting regional cooperation and integration, despite possible divergences in specific strategies. He advocated for both nations to invest in institutions that facilitate peaceful adaptation to global changes, emphasizing the shared objective of fostering a region resilient to power shifts while preserving national autonomy.

Through his lecture, Anwar Ibrahim not only addressed the immediate need for consistent application of international law but also set the stage for broader cooperation between Malaysia and Australia. As these two nations navigate the geopolitical currents of the Asia Pacific, their partnership could serve as a beacon for global fair play and mutual respect among nations, challenging the prevailing norms of selective international engagement.