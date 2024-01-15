Zaid Malek Challenges Attorney-General’s Statement on Prosecutors’ Discretion, Sparks Transparency Debate

Zaid Malek, the executive director of Lawyers for Liberty, has challenged a statement made by Attorney-General Ahmad Terrirudin Salleh regarding the public prosecutor’s discretion in withdrawing criminal charges. Ahmad Terrirudin asserted that the prosecutor is not obligated to provide reasons to the public for the discontinuation of charges, a decision upheld by the Federal Constitution. This constitutional provision permits the prosecutor the discretion to initiate or discontinue charges, a stipulation that has sparked a debate over the transparency and accountability of the public prosecutor’s office in the legal process.

Legal Precedent versus Constitutional Provision

Malek’s opposition to the Attorney-General’s statement is rooted in legal precedent. He emphasized that the performance of a public duty should never be shrouded in mystery, thus contesting the Attorney-General’s contention. The debate between Malek and the Attorney-General brings to light a tension between constitutional provisions and the desired transparency in the legal process.

Accountability and the Rule of Law

Adding another layer to the argument, Malek suggested that the Attorney-General’s statement indicates a lack of accountability to the public, which goes against the rule of law. He insisted that no public officer, including the Attorney-General, can exercise powers whimsically or refuse to disclose reasons. This perspective underscores the importance of the rule of law in maintaining public trust and ensuring governmental accountability.

The Discretionary Power of the Prosecutor

At the heart of this debate is the discretionary power given to the public prosecutor by the Federal Constitution. Ahmad Terrirudin’s claim that the public prosecutor is not bound to furnish any reason to any parties for initiating or discontinuing criminal charges underscores the independence of the prosecutor’s office. However, this discretion becomes contentious when it is viewed as potentially undermining transparency and accountability. This debate, therefore, raises significant questions about the balance between constitutional powers and the need for public accountability in the legal process.