YNH Property Bhd Divests 163 Retail Park Shopping Mall for RM215 Million

YNH Property Bhd, a prominent player in the Malaysian property market, has confirmed its plans to sell its 163 Retail Park shopping mall, situated in affluent Mont Kiara, to Sunway Real Estate Investment Trust (Sunway REIT). The mall, which boasts a net lettable area of 255,535 square feet and an impressive 93.99% occupancy rate, is slated to change hands for a total cash consideration of RM215 million.

Unlocking Value Through Asset Monetization

The divestment of this prime property is seen as a strategic move by YNH Property Bhd to unlock the value of its investments. This transaction is in line with the company's ongoing strategy to actively manage its asset portfolio, optimizing returns and bolstering its financial position through asset monetization.

Financial Plan for the Proceeds

YNH Property Bhd has outlined a comprehensive financial plan detailing the allocation of the proceeds from the sale. The largest chunk, a sum of RM110.94 million, is set aside for the redemption of the property from its chargee, Public Bank Bhd. This is followed by an allocation of RM74.06 million to meet the company's working capital requirements, which will likely fund operational expenses and potential investments. The remaining RM30 million will be channeled towards the repayment of the company's existing borrowings, thereby reducing its debt load and potentially strengthening its balance sheet.

Anticipated Completion of the Transaction

The completion of this transaction is anticipated to occur by the second quarter of 2024. However, this hinges on the crucial condition of obtaining the necessary approval at YNH Property Bhd's upcoming extraordinary general meeting. If approved, this transaction will mark a significant moment in the company's trajectory, potentially setting the stage for its future growth and development.