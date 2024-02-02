Yes2Malaysia Education Expo 2024: A Platform for Academic Exploration and Collaboration

The Yes2Malaysia Education Expo 2024 commenced with aplomb at the Mulia Hotel. Graced by the Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam, Dato' Raja Reza bin Raja Zaib Shah, the expo served as a vibrant platform for academic exploration and collaboration.

Strengthening Academic Ties

The event aimed to fortify the academic ties between Malaysia and Brunei. By showcasing 28 of Malaysia's premier universities, it provided a comprehensive platform for students eager to explore a myriad of academic opportunities. It saw a surge in demand, with nearly 2,000 registrations right on the inaugural day, reflecting the growing interest in Malaysian education.

Expo Highlights

From engaging talks to interactive workshops, the expo offered a wealth of opportunities for academic enrichment. Representatives from participating universities presented an array of academic programs, ranging from engineering and medicine to business and more. The event also highlighted niche areas such as sports management and culinary arts, appealing to a wider spectrum of academic interests.

The Appeal of Malaysian Education

Malaysian education is increasingly coveted for its affordability, primarily due to the favorable currency conversion rates for Bruneian students. Students such as Nurul Syafikah binti Osman and Tan Guan Gie, expressed plans to pursue their higher education in Malaysia, lauding its cost-effectiveness and proximity to family. This international expo thus played a crucial role in fostering an academic collaboration that transcends borders.

The event underscored the robust partnership between Brunei and Malaysia in the realm of education, strengthening cultural and academic bonds between the two nations. The Borneo Bulletin, Brunei's leading English daily, lent voice to the event's significance, celebrating it as a milestone in academic cooperation.