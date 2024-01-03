West Coast Expressway Inaugurates Toll Collection at Assam Jawa Plaza

The bell tolls for motorists using the West Coast Expressway (WCE) as the Assam Jawa toll plaza begins its operations on January 3, 2024. Following a 42-day grace period of toll-free driving, users of the expressway are now required to pay electronically, marking a significant milestone in the operational start of Section 6 of the WCE.

A New Dawn for Road Users

The toll rates for Class 1 vehicles coming from Bandar Bukit Raja Utara have been set at RM4.12, while those coming from Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan will pay RM5.05. Cash payments are not accepted, in line with the global trend towards cashless transactions and the drive for efficiency. This toll collection is a crucial step in the operation of the expressway, particularly of Section 6, which stretches over 21.8 kilometers and provides a direct connection from Kapar to Assam Jawa (Ijok).

Unlocking Greater Connectivity

With the opening of Section 6, travel times are expected to see a significant drop. A journey that used to take approximately 45 minutes via the old trunk road can now be completed in a mere 15 minutes. This new chapter in Malaysian infrastructure also links Klang, Shah Alam, Puncak Alam, and Kuala Selangor, enhancing connectivity for both residents and businesses in these regions.

Improved Transportation Network

Furthermore, Section 6 directly connects to the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (Latar), taking the transportation network in the area to new heights. This development follows the successful opening of the first four sections of the WCE in 2019. These sections included three in Perak (Sections 8, 9, and 10) and one (Section 5) in Selangor, marking steady progress in the development of the WCE.