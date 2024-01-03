en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

West Coast Expressway Inaugurates Toll Collection at Assam Jawa Plaza

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:57 pm EST
West Coast Expressway Inaugurates Toll Collection at Assam Jawa Plaza

The bell tolls for motorists using the West Coast Expressway (WCE) as the Assam Jawa toll plaza begins its operations on January 3, 2024. Following a 42-day grace period of toll-free driving, users of the expressway are now required to pay electronically, marking a significant milestone in the operational start of Section 6 of the WCE.

A New Dawn for Road Users

The toll rates for Class 1 vehicles coming from Bandar Bukit Raja Utara have been set at RM4.12, while those coming from Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan will pay RM5.05. Cash payments are not accepted, in line with the global trend towards cashless transactions and the drive for efficiency. This toll collection is a crucial step in the operation of the expressway, particularly of Section 6, which stretches over 21.8 kilometers and provides a direct connection from Kapar to Assam Jawa (Ijok).

Unlocking Greater Connectivity

With the opening of Section 6, travel times are expected to see a significant drop. A journey that used to take approximately 45 minutes via the old trunk road can now be completed in a mere 15 minutes. This new chapter in Malaysian infrastructure also links Klang, Shah Alam, Puncak Alam, and Kuala Selangor, enhancing connectivity for both residents and businesses in these regions.

Improved Transportation Network

Furthermore, Section 6 directly connects to the Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (Latar), taking the transportation network in the area to new heights. This development follows the successful opening of the first four sections of the WCE in 2019. These sections included three in Perak (Sections 8, 9, and 10) and one (Section 5) in Selangor, marking steady progress in the development of the WCE.

0
Malaysia Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Edaran Bhd Secures RM356.56 Million IT Contract From Malaysian Finance Ministry

By BNN Correspondents

Pioneering Malaysia's First Science Newspaper: The Petri Dish

By BNN Correspondents

Rescue Operation Resumes for Missing Hikers on Mount Matang

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Restoran Mi Wantan Kedah: A Culinary Journey from Kuala Lumpur to Kedah

By BNN Correspondents

Lenggong Valley: An Archaeological Goldmine Charting Human Prehistory ...
@History · 37 mins
Lenggong Valley: An Archaeological Goldmine Charting Human Prehistory ...
heart comment 0
Malaysia’s Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysia's Health Ministry Grapples with Enforcement Crisis: Prescription-Only Medicine Sold Without Prescription
From Banker to Baker: Zulkiflee Mawan’s Recipe for Success

By BNN Correspondents

From Banker to Baker: Zulkiflee Mawan's Recipe for Success
Wrestling with Weather: Malaysia’s Climate Challenges Amid El Niño and La Niña Phenomena

By BNN Correspondents

Wrestling with Weather: Malaysia's Climate Challenges Amid El Niño and La Niña Phenomena
Malaysian Civil Society Calls for Legislative Reforms in Open Letter to Prime Minister

By BNN Correspondents

Malaysian Civil Society Calls for Legislative Reforms in Open Letter to Prime Minister
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
17 seconds
Nigeria's Most Educated Traditional Ruler Calls for Constitutional Amendments
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
24 seconds
Saint Joseph's Hawks vs Rhode Island Rams: A Promising Showdown
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
36 seconds
Global Acceptance of COVID-19 Vaccines: Factors and Challenges
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
43 seconds
Chaka Traore Makes Memorable Debut with Goal for AC Milan
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
1 min
University of Utah's Men's Basketball Team Eyes Top-25 Ranking Amidst Successful Season
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 min
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
1 min
VMI Keydets vs. Wofford Terriers: A Crucial Southern Conference Showdown
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
1 min
UNC Greensboro Spartans Favored in Upcoming Clash Against Furman Paladins
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
1 min
Alabama's Holmon Wiggins Joins Texas A&M as Wide Receivers Coach
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
1 min
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
49 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app