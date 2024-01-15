Wentel Engineering to Raise RM71.03M via IPO for Expansion

Wentel Engineering Holdings Bhd, a leading player in the fabrication of semi-finished metal products, metal parts, and the assembly of finished products, is preparing for a significant step forward. The company has announced plans to raise RM71.03 million ($17.5 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, scheduled for February 6, 2024.

Investing in Expansion

Wentel Engineering’s IPO comprises an offering of 273.2 million new ordinary shares at a price of 26 sen each. The company’s CEO, Chuah Chong Syn, has shared a clear roadmap for the use of the funds raised. A substantial 56.31% of the proceeds will be invested in the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Johor Bahru. Further, 35.24% of the funds will be allocated for the acquisition of new machinery and equipment. The remaining funds will be used to offset expenses associated with the listing process.

A Future-Ready Facility

The new manufacturing plant, expected to be operational by the second half of 2025, will provide additional space for workers’ accommodation and operations. It is forecasted to add approximately 299,701 sq ft of built-up area. The CEO highlighted that the new facility and upgraded equipment would empower Wentel Engineering to extend its market reach across Malaysia and Singapore, while also catering to new customers.

Post-IPO Financial Outlook

After the listing, Wentel Engineering will have an increased share capital of 1.15 billion shares. The company will also enjoy a robust market capitalization of about RM299 million ($73.7 million). TA Securities Holdings Bhd, a prominent investment firm, is playing multiple roles in this IPO as the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter, and placement agent.