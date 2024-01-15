en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Wentel Engineering to Raise RM71.03M via IPO for Expansion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Wentel Engineering to Raise RM71.03M via IPO for Expansion

Wentel Engineering Holdings Bhd, a leading player in the fabrication of semi-finished metal products, metal parts, and the assembly of finished products, is preparing for a significant step forward. The company has announced plans to raise RM71.03 million ($17.5 million) through an initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia, scheduled for February 6, 2024.

Investing in Expansion

Wentel Engineering’s IPO comprises an offering of 273.2 million new ordinary shares at a price of 26 sen each. The company’s CEO, Chuah Chong Syn, has shared a clear roadmap for the use of the funds raised. A substantial 56.31% of the proceeds will be invested in the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Johor Bahru. Further, 35.24% of the funds will be allocated for the acquisition of new machinery and equipment. The remaining funds will be used to offset expenses associated with the listing process.

A Future-Ready Facility

The new manufacturing plant, expected to be operational by the second half of 2025, will provide additional space for workers’ accommodation and operations. It is forecasted to add approximately 299,701 sq ft of built-up area. The CEO highlighted that the new facility and upgraded equipment would empower Wentel Engineering to extend its market reach across Malaysia and Singapore, while also catering to new customers.

Post-IPO Financial Outlook

After the listing, Wentel Engineering will have an increased share capital of 1.15 billion shares. The company will also enjoy a robust market capitalization of about RM299 million ($73.7 million). TA Securities Holdings Bhd, a prominent investment firm, is playing multiple roles in this IPO as the principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter, and placement agent.

0
Business Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
23 seconds ago
The Time is Now: Lowell's Pressing Need for a Downtown Hotel
For over 15 years, Lowell, a city boasting unique downtown amenities like a National Park, a professional theater, and historic buildings, has been pinpointed as a locale in dire need of a downtown hotel. This recommendation first sprouted from the meticulous analysis of urban planner Jeff Speck in his Downtown Evolution Plan. Speck underscored the
The Time is Now: Lowell's Pressing Need for a Downtown Hotel
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
51 seconds ago
FIEM Industries Announces 1:1 Bonus Share Issue, Stock Hits 52-Week High
Uttar Pradesh Sets Course for Pharma Leadership with Massive Investment in Bulk Drug Park
1 min ago
Uttar Pradesh Sets Course for Pharma Leadership with Massive Investment in Bulk Drug Park
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
29 seconds ago
Atos Names Paul Saleh as New CEO Amid Ongoing Company Struggles
Beyond Interest Rates: Boosting Your Home Loan Approval Chances
33 seconds ago
Beyond Interest Rates: Boosting Your Home Loan Approval Chances
India's Union Budget 2024: Expectations from Fintech to Healthcare
39 seconds ago
India's Union Budget 2024: Expectations from Fintech to Healthcare
Latest Headlines
World News
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
16 seconds
Hairdresser and Auto Electrician Fined in Illegal Abortion Case
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
26 seconds
Ex-Everbright Chief Tang Shuangning Arrested Amid Anti-Corruption Drive
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
28 seconds
Psychologist Merve Ramazan Sheds Light on Emotional Changes During Pregnancy
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
31 seconds
Taiwan Accuses Beijing of 'Diplomatic Repression' Following Nauru Fallout
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
41 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
59 seconds
Australian Open: Medvedev Advances, Atmane Retires, Tsitsipas Triumphs
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
1 min
Celtic's Adam Montgomery Set for Second Loan Move Amidst Widespread Interest
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
1 min
JP Nadda Spearheads BJP's Dual Campaign: A Blend of Politics and Spirituality
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
1 min
Emily Andre Talks Parenting, Mental Health, and New Book Amid Third Pregnancy
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
41 seconds
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app