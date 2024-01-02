en English
Malaysia

WaterWorld i-City: The Go-to Destination for Malaysian Families

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
WaterWorld i-City: The Go-to Destination for Malaysian Families

Malaysian Families Thrive at WaterWorld i-City

As school holidays dawn upon Selangor, Malaysia, families are swarming to water theme parks, turning them into bustling hubs of joy and excitement. A popular choice among these is WaterWorld i-City in Shah Alam. The park has become a beacon of entertainment, safety, and convenience for families, offering a spectrum of leisure activities that cater to visitors of all ages.

The Ultimate Tornado: A Unique Attraction

WaterWorld i-City prides itself on being home to The Ultimate Tornado, the first-ever spiral water slide in South-East Asia. This unique feature has become a major draw for the park, pulling in thrill-seekers who are eager to experience the exhilaration of its spiraling descent. However, the park’s allure extends beyond its signature slide.

A Blend of Safety and Convenience

Visitors like Iskandar Shah Ismail choose these water theme parks over natural bodies of water due to the safety they offer and the unpredictability of weather conditions. Iskandar appreciates the presence of lifeguards at every nook and corner of the park, providing a sense of security for families. Additionally, the convenient proximity to his residence makes the park an ideal place for regular visits.

Winning Over the Crowd-Averse

Even those who usually steer clear of crowds, like a visitor named Along, have been enticed by the park’s offerings. Along was drawn in by the discounts on tickets and the overall convenience of the location. For Nurul Hasanah Hashim, WaterWorld i-City is a staple family destination whenever they visit the Klang Valley. The park’s diverse activities and the joy they bring to children make it a worthwhile experience.

As families continue to flock to WaterWorld i-City, it is evident that the park’s blend of safety, convenience, and entertainment value is hitting the right note with visitors. As long as these elements remain at the forefront, the park’s popularity is poised to continue soaring.

Malaysia Travel & Tourism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

