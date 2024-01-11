Water Disruption in Penang: Impact and Recovery

In the coastal state of Penang, Malaysia, nearly 600,000 consumers were left high and dry as a significant water supply disruption unfolded due to a scheduled 96-hour water cut. Initiated on Wednesday, the interruption was necessary to accommodate valve replacement work at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant and repairs along the main pipeline.

Advertisment

Households and Businesses Bear the Brunt

Many residents were compelled to resort to using stored water as the taps went dry as early as 5am. The disruption was not just limited to households. In Bayan Lepas, a high concentration of factory closures led to a domino effect, causing approximately 80% of food stalls in the Bayan Baru food court to shut down, with an anticipated increase in closures.

Despite the Penang Island City Council providing a water tank for washing purposes at the food court, the lack of customers and operational challenges prompted several stall operators to opt for a temporary closure. The scene was replicated across residential areas with residents seen collecting water from tankers, while others carried water to their flats.

Advertisment

Supermarkets Experience Surge in Demand

Supermarkets in the area reported a surge in mineral water purchases. One such store amplified its stock by 40% to meet the escalating demand, underscoring the ripple effect of the water disruption on local businesses.

Water Supply Resumes Ahead of Schedule

In a silver lining to the situation, repair works progressed ahead of schedule, with water supply resuming for about 350,000 consumers just 33 hours after the scheduled water supply interruption. The two major valve replacement works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant were fully completed and functioning smoothly, with only one out of 22 other water works in the state still ongoing.

PBAPP, the water supply authority, is on track to normalize water supply for 495,065 consumers by 6 am on Saturday. Currently, most areas in Penang have water supply, except for the southwest district of the island, paving the way for a return to normalcy, albeit with low pressure.