en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Water Disruption in Penang: Impact and Recovery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
Water Disruption in Penang: Impact and Recovery

In the coastal state of Penang, Malaysia, nearly 600,000 consumers were left high and dry as a significant water supply disruption unfolded due to a scheduled 96-hour water cut. Initiated on Wednesday, the interruption was necessary to accommodate valve replacement work at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant and repairs along the main pipeline.

Households and Businesses Bear the Brunt

Many residents were compelled to resort to using stored water as the taps went dry as early as 5am. The disruption was not just limited to households. In Bayan Lepas, a high concentration of factory closures led to a domino effect, causing approximately 80% of food stalls in the Bayan Baru food court to shut down, with an anticipated increase in closures.

Despite the Penang Island City Council providing a water tank for washing purposes at the food court, the lack of customers and operational challenges prompted several stall operators to opt for a temporary closure. The scene was replicated across residential areas with residents seen collecting water from tankers, while others carried water to their flats.

Supermarkets Experience Surge in Demand

Supermarkets in the area reported a surge in mineral water purchases. One such store amplified its stock by 40% to meet the escalating demand, underscoring the ripple effect of the water disruption on local businesses.

Water Supply Resumes Ahead of Schedule

In a silver lining to the situation, repair works progressed ahead of schedule, with water supply resuming for about 350,000 consumers just 33 hours after the scheduled water supply interruption. The two major valve replacement works at the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant were fully completed and functioning smoothly, with only one out of 22 other water works in the state still ongoing.

PBAPP, the water supply authority, is on track to normalize water supply for 495,065 consumers by 6 am on Saturday. Currently, most areas in Penang have water supply, except for the southwest district of the island, paving the way for a return to normalcy, albeit with low pressure.

0
Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
2 mins ago
44-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Kuala Lumpur Over Misuse of Debit Card
In a turn of events, a 44-year-old woman found herself in handcuffs, detained in Desa Petaling, Kuala Lumpur. The arrest, led by ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor of the Brickfields district police, occurred at approximately 7:45 pm on a seemingly ordinary Wednesday. The woman was apprehended on allegations of misusing a government official’s debit card, a
44-Year-Old Woman Arrested in Kuala Lumpur Over Misuse of Debit Card
Projected 7.5% Growth for Malaysia’s Retail Trade in 2024: MIDF Research
10 hours ago
Projected 7.5% Growth for Malaysia’s Retail Trade in 2024: MIDF Research
Bank Pembangunan Fuels Economic Growth with RM2.7 Billion Financing to Prolintas
10 hours ago
Bank Pembangunan Fuels Economic Growth with RM2.7 Billion Financing to Prolintas
Controversial Agreement for 'Protection and Welfare' of Nepali Migrant Workers in Malaysia Sparks Concern
5 mins ago
Controversial Agreement for 'Protection and Welfare' of Nepali Migrant Workers in Malaysia Sparks Concern
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
1 hour ago
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang's Health Concerns
Ten Foreign Nationals Detained in Malaysia for Working as Security Guards Without Permits
5 hours ago
Ten Foreign Nationals Detained in Malaysia for Working as Security Guards Without Permits
Latest Headlines
World News
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
2 mins
Tristan Thompson Ejected from 2024 NBA Paris Game Following Hostile Act
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
3 mins
From Ohio University to Community Health Advocate: The Journey of Camryn Zornes
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
5 mins
Soberlink Teams Up with Divorce Experts for International Child-Centered Divorce Month
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
5 mins
Predicting the Unpredictable: Navigating the NFL Wild Card Playoffs
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
6 mins
Mason Rudolph: From Third-String Quarterback to Playoff Starter
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
8 mins
Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
8 mins
Queensland Woman Survives Venomous Snakebite in Her Bed
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
10 mins
End of an Era: Bill Belichick's Remarkable Tenure with the New England Patriots
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
11 mins
Nick Saban Retires: The End of an Era for Alabama Football
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
8 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
12 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app