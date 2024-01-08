Volkswagen Golf Mk8 Previewed in Malaysia with Anticipation for CKD Assembly

Against the picturesque backdrop of Sekinchan’s verdant paddy fields, Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) teased the motoring world with a surprise media preview of its Volkswagen Golf Mk8. The stage was shared by the R-Line variant in a crisp white hue and the vivid red GTI, signaling the imminent introduction of these automotive marvels to the Malaysian market.

Local Assembly Marks a New Chapter

Set to roll out in the first quarter of 2022, the Golf Mk8 models will be locally assembled in Completely Knocked Down (CKD) form – a noteworthy departure from previous practice. Until now, the GTI model was exclusively manufactured in Germany and China. This shift to local assembly signifies a new chapter in VPCM’s operations in Malaysia.

Anticipated Pricing Advantage

There is palpable anticipation that the CKD assembly could trigger a reduction in prices compared to the Completely Built Up (CBU) Golf Mk7.5 launched in 2019. Though official pricing details are yet to be disclosed, the market is eagerly waiting to see the impact of this strategic decision on the price tag.

Mk8 R-Line to Replace Passat Elegance

The Mk8 R-Line is poised to succeed the Passat Elegance as VPCM’s most affordable model. It retains the 1.4-liter TSI engine from its predecessor but couples it with an eight-speed torque converter automatic transmission, in place of the DSG dual-clutch gearbox. This change in transmission is attributed to emissions regulations and manufacturing convenience.

Sporty Styling Meets Modern Digital Interiors

The R-Line stands out with its sporty styling, modern digital interiors, and basic safety features. However, it lacks advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) like autonomous emergency braking (AEB). VPCM has stated its commitment to incorporate ADAS in its cars, setting the stage for a potential upgrade in future iterations.

With the launch of the Golf Mk8 range just around the corner, the Malaysian automotive industry is set to witness the unveiling of these highly-anticipated models. It will be interesting to see how these cars, potentially offered at a competitive new price point, will reshape the automotive landscape.