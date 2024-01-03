en English
Disaster

Villagers in Mukim Keluang Battle Severe Water Disruption, Showcase Resilience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:01 am EST
Villagers in Mukim Keluang Battle Severe Water Disruption, Showcase Resilience

Residents across 11 villages in Mukim Keluang, near Kampung Raja, have been wrestling with a water supply disruption since last Thursday. The disruption, anticipated to last until January 21, stems from a pipe leak at the bottom of Sungai Besut, near Jambatan Kampung Lampu. The resultant effect on the Bukit Keluang Water Tank has strained water service to 2,670 account holders, underscoring the magnitude of the issue.

Emergency Measures and Residents’ Plight

Syarikat Air Terengganu Sdn Bhd (SATU), in response, has initiated makeshift measures to mitigate the crisis. The company has placed static tanks and dispatched tanker lorries to deliver water, prioritizing critical premises. Despite these efforts, the supply falls short of local demand, leading to a distressing situation for residents.

Consequently, individuals like Zulkifli Mohammad have turned to old wells for water, with Zulkifli investing RM700 in equipment to extract water from a well that had lain dormant for 25 years. Similarly, Tarmizi Ahmad depends on water from static tanks, undertaking daily trips in his Perodua Viva to collect water. The gravity of the situation has even led some residents to contemplate constructing tube wells.

The Human Spirit Triumphs

While the disruption poses a significant challenge, the community’s resilience shines through. The adversity has spurred residents to seek alternative water sources, a testament to human adaptability in the face of trying circumstances. As repair works continue, with an expected conclusion by January 21, the villagers’ resourcefulness and tenacity provide a beacon of hope.

Disaster Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

