Velesto Energy Earnings Forecast Upgraded Amid Higher Charter Rates

In a recent development, Kenanga Research has upgraded its earnings projections for Velesto Energy Bhd for the financial years 2023 (FY23) and 2024 (FY24). The revisions come on the heels of increased average daily charter rates (DCR) stemming from contract renewals for rigs. The earnings forecasts for FY23 and FY24 have been raised by 20% and 46% respectively, taking the average DCR from US$90,000 to US$93,333 per day for FY23, and from US$107,000 to US$118,300 per day for FY24.

Higher Rig Utilization Rates Expected

Velesto Energy is anticipating rig utilization rates to hover around 83% for FY23 and 84% for FY24. This is a notable increase and reflects the company's strong operational performance. However, despite the positive revision, there is some apprehension around the impact of significant scheduled maintenance activities for four of Velesto's rigs (Naga 2, Naga 3, Naga 5, and Naga 6) in FY24. These activities might curtail the earnings potential to some extent.

A Glimpse into the Maintenance and Cost Aspects

The company plans to spread the estimated major maintenance cost of US$10 million per rig over the next five years. This strategic move is likely to ensure that rig utilization remains consistent between 80% to 85%, mirroring FY23's performance.

Improved Rating and Positive Market Sentiment

Kenanga Research has elevated its rating for Velesto from 'underperform' to 'market perform', setting a target price of RM0.26. The upgrade is underpinned by the positive local jack-up rig market, Velesto's augmented bargaining power, and the potential for margin improvements due to early signs of receding labor cost inflation. The company's prospects of securing new contracts with PETRONAS and bidding for new jobs with day rates ranging from US$125,000 to US$140,000 also add to the positive sentiment. The global offshore rig utilization, projected to reach 96% in 2024, further signals a continued increase in drilling activities.