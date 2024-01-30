Varia Bhd's Subsidiary Lands RM94.86M Contract for Sungai Klang Flood Mitigation

In a recent filing with Bursa Malaysia, it was announced that Mewah Kota Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Varia Bhd, has been awarded a significant contract as a sub-contractor for the Sungai Klang Flood Mitigation Plan project in Shah Alam, Selangor. The contract, worth an impressive RM94.86 million, marks a milestone for the company and is anticipated to enhance the group's earnings throughout its duration.

Project Details and Timelines

The project, located in Seksyen 25, Shah Alam, is scheduled to kick off on February 1, 2024. With a meticulous plan and dedicated team in place, the project is expected to reach completion by January 31, 2029. This ambitious timeline reflects the company's commitment to efficiency and punctuality in delivering high-quality results.

Impact on Varia Bhd

The involvement of Mewah Kota Sdn Bhd in this flood mitigation project is expected to have a positive impact on the parent company, Varia Bhd. The contract's substantial value and its duration of nearly five years are predicted to bolster the group's earnings significantly. This development can serve as a testament to Varia Bhd's growth and financial stability in the industry.

A Commitment to Excellence and ESG Principles

Varia Bhd's Managing Director, Datuk Benson Lau, has emphasized the company's dedication to technical excellence and adherence to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles in this project. The Sungai Klang Flood Mitigation plan, therefore, is not just a significant business venture but also a reflection of the company's commitment to sustainable and responsible operations.