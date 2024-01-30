Vandalism Triggers Hour-Long Power Outage in Kuching; Sarawak Energy Takes Action

A deliberate act of vandalism on a high-voltage cable in Kuching led to an hour-long power outage on January 26, striking at the heart of the city's key establishments, including Timberland Medical Centre and the China Consulate building. The blackout started at 10pm, plunging the city into darkness and causing considerable disruption.

Swift Response and Investigation

Sarawak Energy, through its subsidiary Syarikat Sesco Berhad, swiftly responded to the crisis. A technical team was dispatched to the scene, where they discovered a severed cable and tools and personal items left behind - clear indicators of the malicious intent behind the incident. The company filed a police report and has since stepped up security patrols in the area to mitigate the risk of future similar incidents.

CEO Expresses Frustration and Concern

Lau Kim Swee, the CEO of Sesco, expressed his deep frustration over such reckless acts, highlighting the inherent dangers associated with tampering with electrical installations. He pointed out the tragic consequences of past incidents, as well as the significant financial burden they place on the company and, by extension, the public. In 2023 alone, Sesco dealt with 153 cases of vandalism in Sarawak, resulting in nearly RM3 million in direct losses, not to mention the wider disruption to the public.

Steps Towards Prevention and Improved Infrastructure Security

In response, Sarawak Energy is intensifying its efforts to educate the public about the hazards of vandalism. The company is also enhancing its security measures and leveraging modern technology to bolster the reliability of its power systems. Furthermore, a collaborative effort with local authorities is underway to monitor and inspect recycling centers in an attempt to curb the trade in stolen copper cables. The company strongly urges the public to report any suspicious activities related to power infrastructure to Sarawak Energy's customer care.