Uzma Bhd Seals Lucrative Contract, Boosting Earnings Outlook

In what could be considered a significant development in the oil and gas sector, Uzma Bhd, a renowned Malaysian oil and gas services provider, has clinched a coveted five-year contract from Hibiscus Oil & Gas Malaysia Ltd. This strategic move falls in line with the projections set forth by Kenanga Research, who anticipated Uzma to secure RM1 billion in new contracts for upstream services in the fiscal year 2024.

Uzma's Execution Prowess

Kenanga Research has lauded Uzma's ability to execute projects, particularly in the demanding deepwater sector, with aplomb. The research firm predicts a net margin of 7-8% for the contract, a figure that aligns with the group's overall business performance. This, coupled with Uzma's steady target price of RM1.22, based on a price-earnings ratio estimate for FY25, has led Kenanga Research to continue its endorsement of Uzma with an 'outperform' rating.

Contract Details and Implications

Uzma's subsidiary, Malaysian Energy Chemical & Services Sdn Bhd (Mecas), is entrusted with providing chemicals and related services for the PM3 commercial arrangement area, a strategic region between Malaysia and Vietnam. This contract, spanning from November 2023 to November 2028, is viewed positively by both Kenanga Research and Phillip Capital Research.

Financial Outlook

Phillip Capital Research estimates the contract's value to be between RM80 million to RM90 million, which is set to bolster Uzma's RM2.4 billion order book, extending its earnings visibility until 2027. Mecas, which accrued RM38 million in revenue in FY23, is projected to witness a significant revenue hike to RM60 million in FY24. This translates to a 58% annual growth, fuelled by higher chemical demand and escalated sector activities. Phillip Capital Research echoes Kenanga Research's positive stance on Uzma, maintaining a 'buy' rating with a target price of RM1.30, predicated on a FY25 PER multiple of 10 times.

Overall, the contract underscores Uzma's growth trajectory and stability in the oil and gas sector. Uzma's foray into sustainable businesses, such as the development of a 50-megawatt large-scale solar plant, is anticipated to further consolidate its earnings, thereby underscoring its commitment to sustainable growth and profitability.