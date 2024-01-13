en English
UNISSA Team Makes Significant Contribution at International Conference on Islam

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
A team from Universiti Islam Sultan Sharif Ali (UNISSA) recently made a significant contribution at the International Conference on Islam and Global Issues, held in Kelantan, Malaysia. The conference drew the participation of 70 scholars from around the globe, focusing on the theme, ‘The Future of Islam: Navigating Challenges in Local Values and Global Interconnectedness’.

UNISSA’s Impactful Participation

Among the distinguished participants was Dr Hajah Mas Nooraini binti Haji Mohiddin, a lecturer at UNISSA, who served as a keynote speaker. She shared her insights on the application of the takaful wakaf model in Brunei, imparting valuable knowledge to her peers and contributing to the intellectual discourse.

Further elevating UNISSA’s presence at the conference, Dayangku Norhazatulimah binti Pengiran Haji Abdul Salam, a student from the institution, made an impressive presentation. She presented a paper titled ‘Practice of Constructivism in Online Quran Teaching,’ earning her the Best Presenter award in the ‘Islamic Education, Language and Linguistics’ category. This achievement highlights the quality of education imparted at UNISSA and its students’ ability to engage meaningfully in global academic discussions.

Collaborative Effort Behind the Conference

The event was a collaborative effort involving several esteemed institutions, including UNISSA, Universiti Teknologi MARA, the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia, Universiti Malaya, and Sultan Zainal Abidin University. This gathering of institutions underlines the importance of collaboration in facilitating scholarly discourse on globally relevant issues. It also underscores the pivotal role that academic institutions play in navigating the complexities of a rapidly changing world.

Education Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

