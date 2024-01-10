en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Unfavorable Weather Disrupts Labuan Fishing Industry: A Look at 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Unfavorable Weather Disrupts Labuan Fishing Industry: A Look at 2023

The year 2023 posed a stern test to the Labuan fishing industry, as unpredictable weather patterns threatened the livelihood of local fishermen, and induced a significant downturn in fish landing figures. The primary culprit of this downturn: a series of strong winds and rough seas that disrupted regular fishing activities, impairing the industry’s productivity and inflicting damage on fishing equipment.

An Industry Under Pressure

The island of Labuan, renowned for its vibrant fishing industry, found itself grappling with an unprecedented challenge. High velocity winds and tumultuous seas forced fishermen to retreat, leading to a substantial decrease in fish catch. This, in turn, dealt a heavy blow to the local economy, as countless fishermen, who rely on fishing as their main source of income, confronted severe economic hardships.

A Call for Action

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the local fisheries authority, Lembaga Kemajuan Ikan Malaysia (LKIM), voiced their concerns over the decline of an industry integral to Labuan’s socio-economic fabric. The need to delve deeper into the impact of weather patterns on the fishing industry was underscored, in an effort to safeguard the livelihood of the island’s inhabitants and ensure the sustainability of the industry.

Collaborative Efforts Towards Sustainable Solutions

In the face of adversity, a beacon of hope emerged, as efforts were initiated to collaborate with the fishing community to devise strategies aimed at mitigating the impact of erratic weather conditions. These strategies, seen as pivotal for the future of the industry, are also instrumental in supporting the affected fishermen during these difficult times. The synergy between the local government and the fishing community is a testament to their resilient spirit and their commitment towards securing a sustainable future for the Labuan fishing industry.

0
Agriculture Malaysia Weather
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
55 mins ago
Severe Snowstorm Disrupts U.S. Meat Production: Tyson Foods and Cargill Halt Operations
In an unprecedented turn of events, beef production giants Tyson Foods and Cargill have suspended operations at their Kansas plants due to a severe snowstorm. The extreme weather conditions have impacted meat production in the United States, leaving many meatpacking workers stranded. Unable to commute in the blizzard conditions, some employees had to spend the
Severe Snowstorm Disrupts U.S. Meat Production: Tyson Foods and Cargill Halt Operations
The Yo Creek Compromise: A Resolution to Sugar Cane Delivery Delays in Belize
2 hours ago
The Yo Creek Compromise: A Resolution to Sugar Cane Delivery Delays in Belize
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
2 hours ago
Belize Sugar Cane Season Commences Amidst Relief from Tensions
Bridge End Farm Receives Green Light for Modern Agricultural Building
1 hour ago
Bridge End Farm Receives Green Light for Modern Agricultural Building
Merdan Keyum: The Scientist Turning Deserts into Fertile Ground
1 hour ago
Merdan Keyum: The Scientist Turning Deserts into Fertile Ground
Belize Sugar Industries and Farmers Association Finalize New Agreement
2 hours ago
Belize Sugar Industries and Farmers Association Finalize New Agreement
Latest Headlines
World News
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
1 min
Melania Trump's Mother, Amalija Knavs, Passes Away: A Tribute and Political Echoes
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
3 mins
Los Angeles Lakers Secure Back-to-Back Wins, Defeating Toronto Raptors in Close Game
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
3 mins
Plant-Based Diet Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Shows
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
3 mins
How Gurbaksh Chahal's Procurenet is Revolutionizing University Research and Development
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
4 mins
U.S. Defense Secretary's Secret Hospitalization Stirs Controversy
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
4 mins
Women Break Barriers as Match Officials in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
4 mins
Australia Boosts Samoa's E-Health Infrastructure with Facility Servers
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
4 mins
New COVID-19 Strain JN 1 Sparks Surge in Cases and Hospitalizations
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
4 mins
Rishi Sunak Embraces '1992 Election Strategy' Amid UK's Economic Forecasts
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
41 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app