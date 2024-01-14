UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells

In a significant stride towards addressing water shortage issues, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, are teaming up to construct tube wells within the university campus. Four potential water source sites have been identified and the search for two additional sites is ongoing. This initiative is expected to supply approximately 1.5MLD to 2MLD to the campus, a crucial step in alleviating the university’s acute water scarcity.

Unraveling the Water Supply Challenge

The water shortage at UMS is attributed to a confluence of factors including delayed construction of the Telibong II water treatment plant, the Pan Borneo Highway project, squatters, and water theft. Efforts are underway to relocate squatters and provide them with water tanks to curb water theft.

Funding the Water Supply Solution

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM3 million fund to address the water supply issue at UMS. This fund, channelled to the Sabah Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), is designated for payments to contractors working on the tube well project. With the location of four tube wells already confirmed, this fund will support the construction of six tube wells in total, supplementing the university’s water demand. The Higher Education Ministry further buttressed these initiatives with an additional RM2 million allocation for connecting pipes.

Other Measures to Alleviate Water Scarcity

UMS is not solely depended on tube wells to resolve its water scarcity. The university is also exploring other water sources such as gravitational water flow, rainwater harvesting, and renting empty water tankers. The university’s commitment to addressing this issue is evident in its comprehensive, multi-faceted approach.

Prime Minister Anwar has urged all parties involved to treat the water supply issue as a high-priority case. With a sense of urgency, UMS and the Deputy Higher Education Minister are working diligently towards ensuring adequate water provision for the university’s growing needs.