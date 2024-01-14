en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:09 am EST
UMS and Deputy Minister of Higher Education Address Water Supply Issue with Tube Wells

In a significant stride towards addressing water shortage issues, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Mustapha Sakmud, are teaming up to construct tube wells within the university campus. Four potential water source sites have been identified and the search for two additional sites is ongoing. This initiative is expected to supply approximately 1.5MLD to 2MLD to the campus, a crucial step in alleviating the university’s acute water scarcity.

Unraveling the Water Supply Challenge

The water shortage at UMS is attributed to a confluence of factors including delayed construction of the Telibong II water treatment plant, the Pan Borneo Highway project, squatters, and water theft. Efforts are underway to relocate squatters and provide them with water tanks to curb water theft.

Funding the Water Supply Solution

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a RM3 million fund to address the water supply issue at UMS. This fund, channelled to the Sabah Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), is designated for payments to contractors working on the tube well project. With the location of four tube wells already confirmed, this fund will support the construction of six tube wells in total, supplementing the university’s water demand. The Higher Education Ministry further buttressed these initiatives with an additional RM2 million allocation for connecting pipes.

Other Measures to Alleviate Water Scarcity

UMS is not solely depended on tube wells to resolve its water scarcity. The university is also exploring other water sources such as gravitational water flow, rainwater harvesting, and renting empty water tankers. The university’s commitment to addressing this issue is evident in its comprehensive, multi-faceted approach.

Prime Minister Anwar has urged all parties involved to treat the water supply issue as a high-priority case. With a sense of urgency, UMS and the Deputy Higher Education Minister are working diligently towards ensuring adequate water provision for the university’s growing needs.

0
Education Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
16 mins ago
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
The 2024 Games For Change Festival (G4C Festival), scheduled for June 27-28 in New York City, will be a marquee event under the banner ‘The 2030 Marker: A Catalyst for Global Change’. The theme, a nod to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), sets the stage for a profound exploration of how gaming and
Games For Change Festival 2024: A Confluence of Gaming, XR and Global Change
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
20 mins ago
Jimmie Martinez: Remembering Santa Fe's Champion of Fair Wages and Education Reforms
Prescott's Civic Pulse: Education, Safety, and Community Engagement
26 mins ago
Prescott's Civic Pulse: Education, Safety, and Community Engagement
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
16 mins ago
Dunn School Excels at 2nd Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Speech and Debate Tournament
Unlocking Success for Twice-Exceptional Autistic College Students
16 mins ago
Unlocking Success for Twice-Exceptional Autistic College Students
Academy 360 Primary School Bags Two National Accolades for Parental Partnership and History Education
20 mins ago
Academy 360 Primary School Bags Two National Accolades for Parental Partnership and History Education
Latest Headlines
World News
Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster Defend Titles at Driftwood Gun Club's Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge
23 seconds
Shaun Barnes and Aliana McMaster Defend Titles at Driftwood Gun Club's Proven David East Memorial Sporting Clays Challenge
Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England's Largest CP Football Festival
37 seconds
Bristol City CP Football Club to Host England's Largest CP Football Festival
Deon Hemmings-McCatty: The Trailblazer of Jamaican Women's Athletics
43 seconds
Deon Hemmings-McCatty: The Trailblazer of Jamaican Women's Athletics
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Rising Global Concerns
59 seconds
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to Visit Iran Amid Rising Global Concerns
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
1 min
Nagorno Karabakh's Future: Thomas De Waal Refutes Misquotation
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
2 mins
Armenian-Russian Joint Troops Ready to Counter Turkish Threats: Major General Makaryan
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
2 mins
Azerbaijan's 'Caviar Diplomacy': A Scandal Eroding the Credibility of Council of Europe
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
3 mins
Erdogan's Letter to Putin: A Step Towards Reconciliation or Deepening Tensions?
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
3 mins
Turkey's Shift Towards 'Sultanization': An Analysis by Alexander Iskandaryan
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
39 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
55 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app