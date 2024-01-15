en English
Malaysia

UEM Sunrise Unveils The Connaught One & Komune Living: Pioneering Living Concepts in Kuala Lumpur

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:05 pm EST
UEM Sunrise Unveils The Connaught One & Komune Living: Pioneering Living Concepts in Kuala Lumpur

In a dynamic move that caters to the evolving needs of residents, UEM Sunrise has unveiled The Connaught One, a pioneering transit-oriented development in Taman Connaught, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur. The freehold development uniquely offers homebuyers the opportunity to customize their living spaces by building or removing certain partition walls as per their lifestyle requirements.

Flexible Home Designs for a Dynamic Lifestyle

The Connaught One is a testament to the modern need for flexibility in home design. It features five diverse unit layouts ranging from intimate studio apartments to expansive four-bedroom units. With prices commencing from RM290,000, the development caters to a broad spectrum of homebuyers, from professionals and young families, to retirees seeking the ease of urban living.

The development comprises two towers, with Tower A having an impressive 85% take-up rate since its June 2023 launch. Tower B, with its unique offerings, has recently been opened to potential buyers.

Premium Facilities for an Enriched Living Experience

The Connaught One prioritizes quality of life, providing residents with an array of notable facilities. These include a variety of pools and fitness areas for health enthusiasts, community gardens for nature lovers, and dedicated spaces for children. A standout feature is the provision of secure rooms for parcel and food deliveries, emphasizing the development’s commitment to its residents’ convenience and security.

Strategic Location with Seamless Connectivity

The development’s strategic location near the Taman Connaught MRT station offers effortless connectivity, making it an attractive proposition for daily commuters. Accessibility is further enhanced via four major highways. The proximity to a variety of amenities, including educational institutions, medical facilities, and shopping malls, adds to its appeal for a diverse range of potential homebuyers.

Simultaneously, UEM Sunrise has introduced Komune Living, a brand-new co-living concept space in Kuala Lumpur. The space offers private studios, apartment-style rooms, community facilities, and a prime location at the intersection of Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya. The co-living facilities’ design encourages community engagement and co-sharing experiences, offering a seamless live, work, and play lifestyle. Komune Living’s focus on community and engagement makes it an exciting prospect for digital nomads, travelers, and locals seeking a different everyday experience.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

