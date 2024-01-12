en English
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:47 am EST
UEM Sunrise Bhd Navigates Property Market with Optimism and Innovation

In a market still reeling from the aftermath of the global pandemic, property developer UEM Sunrise Bhd has expressed a carefully optimistic outlook for the year ahead. The company’s focus is directed towards the mid-range customer market and the increasing demand for residential properties in the Klang Valley, a region in Malaysia renowned for its economic vibrancy and urban development.

Understanding Market Challenges

Speaking at the launch of the company’s upgraded mobile app, hUb Prop, in Kuala Lumpur, CEO Sufian Abdullah emphasized the firm’s understanding of market challenges. UEM Sunrise is not expecting a full recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Nevertheless, Abdullah’s tone was one of positivity as he outlined the company’s strategy for navigating potential difficulties.

Future-Proofing Through Transformation

Abdullah also revealed that UEM Sunrise is undergoing a transformation program that will significantly influence its future product launches. While specific details are yet to be unveiled and are expected to follow the announcement of the company’s fourth-quarter results, this transformation indicates the company’s proactive approach to aligning with market shifts.

Strategic Expansion and Digital Innovation

With a vast land bank of about 3,237.49 hectares, UEM Sunrise intends to selectively target land bank expansions in the Klang Valley this year. This strategic expansion plan underscores the company’s confidence in the region’s continuing growth. Simultaneously, the launch of the hUb Prop app marks UEM Sunrise’s commitment to digital innovation. Designed to streamline the home-buying experience, the app offers customers a range of services and access to rewards through the company’s customer loyalty program, Trésor. This convergence of digital and real estate showcases the company’s dedication to customer-centric solutions and modern, convenient lifestyle amenities.

Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

