Tropicana Corporation Set to Launch Eight New Developments in 2024

In a significant move for the Malaysian real estate landscape, Tropicana Corporation has announced its ambitious plan to launch eight new developments in 2024. The proposed projects carry an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over RM4 billion, marking a tangible testament to Tropicana’s enduring growth trajectory.

Expanding Portfolio

The company’s new developments will include prominent projects such as Tropicana Aman in Kota Kemuning, Tropicana Alam in Puncak Alam, and Tropicana Danga Bay in Johor. These projects underscore the corporation’s commitment to expanding its footprint and offering diverse property options to its clientele.

Landbank Powerhouse

Currently, Tropicana’s landbank spans across an impressive 745 hectares, boasting a potential GDV of approximately RM120 billion. This substantial landbank positions the company to unlock significant value and sustain a strong performance in the foreseeable future. The current landbank is a strategic asset for Tropicana, acting as a buffer against market uncertainties and enabling the company to navigate through various property cycles successfully.

Year-End Triumph

Reflecting on the past year, Tropicana ended 2023 on a high note, achieving RM1.4 billion in property sales. The success of the year was further highlighted by the company receiving recognition at eight different prestigious industry events, bagging a total of 11 awards. These accolades reflect the company’s contributions and impact in the property sector.

Tropicana Corp Bhd attributes its success to an aggressive marketing campaign, TropiQuest, along with customer engagement initiatives and the introduction of new customer-centric developments. These strategies have resulted in a considerable increase in the company’s sales and industry acknowledgment, paving the way for sustained earnings in the coming years.