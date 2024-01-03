en English
Business

Tropicana Corporation Foresees Significant Growth in 2024 with Eight New Developments

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
Tropicana Corporation Foresees Significant Growth in 2024 with Eight New Developments

Malaysia’s prominent property developer, Tropicana Corporation Berhad, anticipates a year of significant growth in 2024, with eight new or forthcoming developments. These projects, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over RM4 billion, promise to secure Tropicana’s position as a key player in the property market.

Expanding Portfolio

The developments include Tropicana Aman and Tropicana Alam, located in the Selangor region, and Tropicana Danga Bay in Johor. These projects are part of Tropicana’s strategic growth plan, leveraging the company’s extensive landbank of 745 hectares. This landbank represents a potential GDV of approximately RM120 billion, a testament to the company’s potential for future growth.

Previous Achievements

In the previous year, 2023, Tropicana achieved RM1.4 billion in property sales, demonstrating its strong market presence. Furthermore, the company was honored with 11 awards from eight industry recognitions, reflecting its esteemed position in the industry.

Future Outlook

With the company’s considerable landbank and strategic assets, Tropicana is well-positioned to continue its trend of sustainable performance. The company’s success in 2023, coupled with the anticipated developments, solidifies Tropicana’s commitment to growth and industry leadership.

Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

