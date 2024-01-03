Tropicana Corporation Foresees Significant Growth in 2024 with Eight New Developments

Malaysia’s prominent property developer, Tropicana Corporation Berhad, anticipates a year of significant growth in 2024, with eight new or forthcoming developments. These projects, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over RM4 billion, promise to secure Tropicana’s position as a key player in the property market.

Expanding Portfolio

The developments include Tropicana Aman and Tropicana Alam, located in the Selangor region, and Tropicana Danga Bay in Johor. These projects are part of Tropicana’s strategic growth plan, leveraging the company’s extensive landbank of 745 hectares. This landbank represents a potential GDV of approximately RM120 billion, a testament to the company’s potential for future growth.

Previous Achievements

In the previous year, 2023, Tropicana achieved RM1.4 billion in property sales, demonstrating its strong market presence. Furthermore, the company was honored with 11 awards from eight industry recognitions, reflecting its esteemed position in the industry.

Future Outlook

With the company’s considerable landbank and strategic assets, Tropicana is well-positioned to continue its trend of sustainable performance. The company’s success in 2023, coupled with the anticipated developments, solidifies Tropicana’s commitment to growth and industry leadership.