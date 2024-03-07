Tragedy Strikes Rajang River: Four Missing, One Rescued After Boat Capsizes Near Kapit

Disaster unfolded on the Rajang River near Kapit when a boat, tasked with delivering explosives and carrying five individuals, capsized amidst swirling waters. The incident, which occurred around 5 pm near the SK Lepong Baleh jetty, has since prompted an extensive search-and-rescue operation.

Rapid Response and Search Efforts

Immediately following the capsize, local authorities and members of the public launched a rescue effort. While one individual was fortunately rescued by bystanders, the fate of the other four passengers - identified as Iskandar Ibrahim, Jonathan Lambet, Amerson John Nin, and Jack Balan - remains uncertain. The search-and-rescue team, covering a 1km radius from the site of the accident, was forced to pause their efforts as night fell, planning to resume at first light.

Challenges and Conditions

The search operation faced significant challenges due to the treacherous conditions on the Rajang River. Strong currents and swirling waters, which were responsible for the initial capsize, hampered the rescue team's efforts, leading to a temporary suspension of the search. The complexities of navigating the river's unpredictable waters highlight the inherent risks involved in river travel in this region.

Community and Hope

In the wake of the tragedy, the community around Kapit has come together, holding onto hope for the safe return of the missing individuals. The incident has not only underscored the dangers of navigating the Rajang River but also the spirit of unity and resilience among the local population. As the search resumes, the focus is on utilizing every available resource to locate the missing persons, with the broader community eagerly awaiting any news of their safety.

As this story unfolds, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of river travel, particularly in regions like the Rajang River near Kapit. It brings to light the importance of preparedness and caution in such endeavors, while also showcasing the strength and compassion of communities faced with adversity. The days ahead will be crucial as efforts continue to locate the missing individuals and provide closure for their families and friends.