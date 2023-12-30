en English
Business

TikTok Shop Mall: Revolutionizing Online Shopping in Malaysia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:47 pm EST
In an innovative move to uplift the online shopping experience, the launch of TikTok Shop Mall in Malaysia has been announced. This new platform is primed to offer an extensive selection of over 600 local and international brands, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), to Malaysian consumers.

Revitalizing the Shopping Experience

The TikTok Shop Mall, with its meticulously curated product range, is set to revolutionize the ‘shoppertainment’ experience for Malaysian consumers. It pledges the provision of authentic and original items, backed by reliable customer service and exclusive benefits for shoppers. Practical advantages such as a 15-day return policy, free shipping, and the provision of ‘Xtra Shipping Vouchers’ are some of the unique features the platform offers to its customers.

Advocacy for SMEs and Brand Visibility

One of the underlying objectives of the TikTok Shop Mall is to facilitate the growth of SMEs in the region. Brands, especially SMEs, are invited to showcase their products on the platform which promises enhanced brand visibility and dedicated customer service. The initiative also includes exclusive brand campaigns tailored for sellers and traffic exposure support to help them reach a wider audience. Sellers are distinguished with a ‘Distinguished Mall’ label, a feature designed to help buyers easily identify them on the platform.

Empowering Entrepreneurs, Enriching Consumers

Nur Azre Abdul Aziz, the partnership lead at TikTok Shop Malaysia, emphasized the platform’s potential as an avenue for entrepreneurs to expand their reach and revenue streams. TikTok Shop Mall, as part of its mission, is committed to promoting the growth of SMEs and enhancing the shopping experience, thus serving as a catalyst for the evolution of online shopping in Malaysia.


Business Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

