TikTok Sensation Arieff Yong Joins Fly FM's 'The Jokers in the Morning'

Malaysian radio station, Fly FM, ushers in a refreshing change with the introduction of TikTok sensation, Arieff Yong, to its breakfast show lineup. He will be joining Ryan Howlett on 'The Jokers in the Morning', setting the stage for a dynamic and entertaining start to the day for listeners.

Arieff Yong: From Flight Attendant to TikTok Star

Originating from Johor Bahru, Arieff Yong, with his remarkable mastery over various accents and infectious energy, gained immense popularity on TikTok during the COVID-19 lockdown. After losing his job as a flight attendant, Arieff found a new platform to showcase his talents. His unique content resonated with audiences, earning him a significant fan base of over 1.1 million followers on the social media platform. Expectations are high as he steps into his new role as a radio announcer.

'The Jokers in the Morning': A Blend of Humor and Insight

Joining Arieff on 'The Jokers in the Morning' is Ryan Howlett, known for his insightful depictions of life as a 'mat salleh' (a term used in Malaysia for a Westerner) in Malaysia. His cultural perspective perfectly complements Arieff's style, promising listeners a unique blend of humor, entertainment, and engaging discussions. The show airs every weekday from 6am to 10am.

Fly FM's Leap Towards Success

Sean Matjeraie, Content Director of Fly FM, expressed excitement about Arieff joining the team. He voiced his belief that the combined talents and distinctive styles of Arieff and Ryan will elevate the show's success. Encouraging listeners to tune in, he hinted at an enhanced morning experience filled with laughter and entertainment.