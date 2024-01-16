Third Edition of MICA Awards Set to Honour Malaysian Indian Creative Industry

The Malaysian Indian Creative Awards (MICA Awards) is primed to hold its third edition at the HGH Convention Centre in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur on February 1. This esteemed event is dedicated to honouring and recognising the accomplishments within the vibrant Malaysian Indian creative industry.

Advertisment

Towards a Flourishing Creative Landscape

RG Naidu, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder of the MICA Awards, announced that they have already received nominations from 10 local Indian theatrical films. These films, encompassing a spectrum of genres and themes, are in contention for various awards at the event. A total of 45 awards in different categories will be presented, setting the stage for a riveting celebration of creativity and talent.

Open Call for Nominations

Advertisment

Naidu also issued a call to action, urging producers of Malaysian Indian movies to submit additional nominations for consideration in the awards. This gesture underscores the MICA Awards' commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive creative landscape. It also opens up opportunities for lesser-known yet deserving creative projects to gain recognition.

A Platform for Recognition

The winners of the MICA are chosen by an independent jury appointed by the organisers, ensuring a fair and unbiased selection process. Additionally, the 'Most Popular Awards' category will be determined through public voting, giving a voice to the audience in acknowledging the works that resonated with them the most. The MICA Awards thus serves as a vital platform to showcase and reward the talent and hard work of individuals and groups within the Malaysian Indian creative sector.