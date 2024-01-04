Thailand’s Land Bridge Proposal: A Potential Boon for Peninsular Malaysia’s Northern Ports

Thailand’s ambitious proposal to construct a land bridge across the Kra Isthmus is poised to inject significant economic vitality into the northern ports of Peninsular Malaysia, according to V Sasedharan, CEO of Penang Port Sdn Bhd. The land bridge, a sprawling 90km infrastructure project aimed at connecting the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea, is expected to expedite maritime shipment times by 2-3 days, a development that could translate into substantial cost savings for shipping companies.

Transforming Penang into a Trans-shipment Powerhouse

Estimated to cost a whopping US$28.5 billion, the land bridge project has the potential to catapult Penang into a crucial trans-shipment hub, mirroring the prestigious status of ports located adjacent to the Suez Canal. At present, a significant 30% of Penang Port’s business is sourced from southern Thailand, where local ports such as Songkhla are grappling with limited capacity issues. To further bolster trade, the Malaysian government has previously contemplated the construction of a land bridge stretching from Songkhla to Penang.

Penang Port’s Growth Trajectory

Penang Port has been on an upward growth trajectory, boasting an 11% surge in Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in the past year. The port has set its sights on achieving a remarkable 1.5 million TEUs this year. In addition to benefiting from the proposed Thai land bridge, Penang Port is strategically working to attract more South Asian trans-shipment activities between the Bay of Bengal and the Far East. The confluence of these factors is setting the stage for Penang Port to emerge as a significant player in the global shipping industry.