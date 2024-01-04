en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Malaysia

Thailand’s Land Bridge Proposal: A Potential Boon for Peninsular Malaysia’s Northern Ports

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Thailand’s Land Bridge Proposal: A Potential Boon for Peninsular Malaysia’s Northern Ports

Thailand’s ambitious proposal to construct a land bridge across the Kra Isthmus is poised to inject significant economic vitality into the northern ports of Peninsular Malaysia, according to V Sasedharan, CEO of Penang Port Sdn Bhd. The land bridge, a sprawling 90km infrastructure project aimed at connecting the Gulf of Thailand with the Andaman Sea, is expected to expedite maritime shipment times by 2-3 days, a development that could translate into substantial cost savings for shipping companies.

Transforming Penang into a Trans-shipment Powerhouse

Estimated to cost a whopping US$28.5 billion, the land bridge project has the potential to catapult Penang into a crucial trans-shipment hub, mirroring the prestigious status of ports located adjacent to the Suez Canal. At present, a significant 30% of Penang Port’s business is sourced from southern Thailand, where local ports such as Songkhla are grappling with limited capacity issues. To further bolster trade, the Malaysian government has previously contemplated the construction of a land bridge stretching from Songkhla to Penang.

Penang Port’s Growth Trajectory

Penang Port has been on an upward growth trajectory, boasting an 11% surge in Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in the past year. The port has set its sights on achieving a remarkable 1.5 million TEUs this year. In addition to benefiting from the proposed Thai land bridge, Penang Port is strategically working to attract more South Asian trans-shipment activities between the Bay of Bengal and the Far East. The confluence of these factors is setting the stage for Penang Port to emerge as a significant player in the global shipping industry.

0
Malaysia Thailand Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Malaysia

See more
15 mins ago
Brewery Sector Poised for Growth: HLIB Research
As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, tourism in Malaysia and Singapore is on the rise again. This resurgence of tourists, particularly from China, is expected to boost beer consumption in the region. Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) Research acknowledges this trend and reaffirms its ‘overweight’ rating on the brewery sector. Positive Factors
Brewery Sector Poised for Growth: HLIB Research
Volcano Berhad's Stock Price Drops: A Deeper Look Into Its Fundamentals
1 hour ago
Volcano Berhad's Stock Price Drops: A Deeper Look Into Its Fundamentals
Community Leaders Pivotal in Malaysian Central Database Registration Drive
1 hour ago
Community Leaders Pivotal in Malaysian Central Database Registration Drive
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
28 mins ago
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk
SUPP Secures Aid for Needy Families; Alleged Political Plot Uncovered
49 mins ago
SUPP Secures Aid for Needy Families; Alleged Political Plot Uncovered
Debate over Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd's Operations Intensifies in State Assembly
1 hour ago
Debate over Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd's Operations Intensifies in State Assembly
Latest Headlines
World News
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
18 seconds
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
23 seconds
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
52 seconds
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
1 min
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
1 min
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
2 mins
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
2 mins
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
2 mins
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
2 mins
UNH Men's Hockey: A Season of Triumphs and Challenges
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app