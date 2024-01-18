en English
Malaysia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:37 am EST
Thailand and Malaysia Discuss New Railway Link to Boost Trade and Tourism

In a bid to strengthen cross-border relationships and improve regional trade and tourism, Thailand and Malaysia have initiated discussions regarding the establishment of a railway link between Sungai Kolok, located in Thailand’s Narathiwat province, and Rantau Panjang, situated in Malaysia’s Kelantan state. This proposal is a testament to the joint efforts of the rail agencies from both nations and stands as a fulfillment of the commitment made by the Prime Ministers of Thailand, Srettha Thavisn, and Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, to enhance transport collaboration.

Parallel Tracks to Prosperity

The envisaged railway connection is expected to act as a complement to the existing link at Padang Besar, a place that shares its name and a border between Songkhla province in Thailand and its Malaysian counterpart. The new railway connection, more than just a physical link, is seen as a conduit for increased trade, border crossings, tourism, and investment in the region. The transnational railway connection could potentially open up new avenues of economic and cultural exchange between Thailand and Malaysia.

The East Coast Rail Link Project

Parallel to this initiative, Malaysia is also moving forward with its East Coast Rail Link project. Scheduled to conclude at Kota Bharu, which is roughly 35 kilometers from Sungai Kolok, the project is currently anticipated to be completed by 2027. The project’s timeline has seen multiple revisions due to political shifts. Once completed, the East Coast Rail Link would serve as a crucial transport artery, bolstering Malaysia’s internal transport infrastructure and facilitating more efficient interstate travel.

Regional Transport Infrastructure Development

In related news, the Rapid Transit Link (RTS) between Johor Baru and Singapore is on track for completion by December 2026. The project, which is 65% complete, is instrumental in improving connectivity between the two countries. Despite challenges such as managing construction in areas with underground utilities and traffic congestion, and coordinating immigration clearance, the project continues to advance steadily. The cost of the project is estimated at around RM5 billion, and discussions are underway to establish a swift and seamless passport clearance system.

The development of these ambitious rail projects not only signifies an enhancement of regional transport infrastructure but also underlines the prevailing spirit of cross-border collaboration and shared growth in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia Thailand Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

